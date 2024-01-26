KLH Hyderabad Celebrates Republic Day

Hyderabad: KLH Hyderabad campus, celebrated the Republic Day of India with fervor and enthusiasm. The event, held at KLH Aziz nagar Campus here on Friday.

The celebrations were observed with grandeur across all campuses of KL Deemed to be University in Vijayawada and Hyderabad, where the students and staff of the University actively participated in a series of social responsibility activities and demonstrated a spirit of service on the eve of Republic Day. Beyond the classroom and amidst the lush greenery of the university's outdoor garden fields, these dedicated individuals demonstrated their commitment to making a positive impact on the campus and the surrounding environment. The activities included plantation drives, swachh campus initiatives, and various social responsibility endeavors. The collective effort aimed to create a positive and sustainable impact on the university campuses, promoting a sense of responsibility towards the environment.

The celebrations commenced with the unfurling of the national flag by Dr. A. Ramakrishna, Principal of KLH Hyderabad Campus, and other faculty Members and staff followed by the singing of the national anthem, filling the air with a sense of pride and unity. The event featured a diverse range of activities, showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of India. The NSS cadets performed an impressive motorcycle rally at the college campus to mark the Republic Day celebrations. Colourful cultural programs and patriotic songs among other activities were organized as part of the celebrations. One of the highlights of the celebration was a cultural extravaganza that included traditional dance performances, patriotic songs, and a captivating display of artistic talents from the local community. The participants, comprising both young and seasoned performers, enthralled the audience with their expressions of patriotism and love for the country.