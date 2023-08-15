‘Leadership is all about service’, says Rear Admiral Sanjay Datt

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, celebrated Independence Day in a grandiose manner on its verdant and lush campus with the iconic Shaheen as a backdrop on Tuesday.

This celebration was also connecting the past with the present, as the school predates Independence. India’s 77th Independence Day coincides with the school’s Centenary year.

This celebration was graced by Mr. Raghuram Reddy, Vice Chairman, BOG, Shyam Mohan, immediate Past President, of the HPS Society, along with Rear Admiral Sanjay Datt, VSM, Commandant, College of Defence Management, Secunderabad as Chief Guest. He was accompanied by his gracious lady, Mrs. Teena Datt.

The Chief Guest on arrival, hoisted the National Flag to the tune of National Anthem played by the school’s brass band and proceeded to take the salute of the parade of NCC students. The four contingents of the NCC namely of the Army- both boys and girls, Navy and Air Force, smartly marched in military precision.

This was followed by the student choir mesmerizing the August gathering with their soulful rendition of patriotic songs. The youngest eaglets from the Pre-Primary put up an enthralling display titled Salaam Namaste- showcasing the greetings of different cultures. This was followed by a fantastic tableau titled Azadi ki Jhalak.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Skand Bali, The Principal, spoke about how the country is still struggling after seven and a half decades since independence and motivated the younger generation to free society of its evils. He urged the students to step up to the different challenges that the world faces, whether it is Pollution or societal evils. He warned the students against believing everything on social media and to become conscious and cautious citizens.

The Chief Guest Rear Admiral Sanjay Datt, VSM, Commandant, College of Defence Management, Secunderabad, congratulated the school on its stupendous success in creating global leaders and urged the younger generation to reflect on the roles of nation building, where each one must make a contribution. He described the Armed forces as a noble profession which taught unwavering loyalty, leadership, and idealism. He expressed his pride as a naval officer and urged the young students to join the Armed forces. He reminded the students that leadership was all about service and that they should embrace teamwork and foster cooperation.

The event concluded with the singing of the National Anthem.











