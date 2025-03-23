Legal Awareness Program at Sphoorthy Engineering College

Sphoorthy Engineering College, in association with SVS Legal Education Society, organized a Legal Awareness Program on 22nd March to educate students and faculty on Anti-Ragging Regulations, Cyber Laws, Employee Rights, and Women Protection Laws.

The event featured guests, Shri B. Narasimha Sharma Garu (Additional Solicitor General of India) and Shri Gadi Praveen Kumar Garu (Deputy Solicitor General of India), along with Secretary & Correspondent S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Principal Dr. V. S. Giridhar Akkula, and IQAC Head Dr. Gayathri Pavani.

Legal experts from SVS Legal Education Society provided in-depth insights, discussing real-life case studies and legal provisions.