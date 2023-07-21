LU sets up anti-plagiarism panel for PhD students

Lucknow: The Lucknow University (LU) has announced that one of the components of the new PhD ordinance is establishment of an anti-plagiarism committee in each department.

Vice chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai said, "Consisting of the head of the department and two teachers nominated by the head, this anti-plagiarism committee will play a crucial role in scrutinising and verifying PhD theses, ensuring that they are free from plagiarism. The University is currently utilising the state-of-the-art plagiarism detection software OURIGINAL to reinforce its efforts in maintaining research integrity."

He has asked the committee that the new PhD ordinance must reflect the University's commitment to promoting quality research and fostering an environment of innovation and originality.

The vice chancellor said that research integrity is a fundamental pillar in the pursuit of knowledge and academic excellence.

Professor Poonam Tandon, the member secretary of the committee responsible for preparing the new PhD ordinance, shared her enthusiasm about the collaborative efforts that have gone into crafting the ordinance.

She expressed confidence that new measures would empower researchers to engage in high-quality research and contribute to their respective fields.

The new PhD ordinance is set to be applicable from the academic session 2023-24.

It marks a transformative milestone in the University's journey towards fostering a culture of academic rigor, integrity, and originality among its scholars. The report will be submitted by the panel within three days.