M1 Foundation Enhances Educational Infrastructure by Constructing a Library for a Government School

Bengaluru: In a commendable initiative towards improving government school infrastructure, M1 Foundation has constructed a new library and classrooms at the Government Higher Primary School in Alappanahalli village, Hoskote taluk. MLA Sharath Bachegowda, who inaugurated the facility, expressed his appreciation for the foundation’s commitment to education and rural development.

“It is heartening to see private organizations like M1 Foundation coming forward to support the development of government schools. If such collective efforts continue, we can transform government schools across the district and provide better educational opportunities for students,” he stated.

The M1 Foundation, known for its strong focus on community welfare, has been actively contributing to various development projects in the region. By adopting the Government Higher Primary School, the foundation has not only provided essential infrastructure but has also elevated the school’s standards through improved facilities. In addition to this initiative, the foundation has also contributed high-mast lights in several locations across the taluk, further enhancing public infrastructure.

The inaugural event witnessed the presence of M1 Foundation’s founder and CEO, Prasad Musunoori, director Y. Srinivas Rao, along with students, local residents, and community leaders.