Mahindra University, Apollo Healthcare Academy to partner in health sciences programmes

Hyderabad: Mahindra University, Hyderabad, and Apollo Healthcare Academy have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly launch Bachelor’s programs in Allied Health Sciences, aiming to bridge the growing gap in the healthcare workforce both in India and globally.

The collaboration will offer specialized undergraduate programs in high-demand fields such as Anesthesia & Operating Theatre Technology, Medical Laboratory Technology, and Cardiovascular Technology. These programs are designed in accordance with the National Commission for Allied & Healthcare Professionals (NCAHP) guidelines, ensuring regulatory compliance and global recognition. Students will benefit from a unique blend of academic rigor and immersive clinical training, with structured hospital rotations and a final-year internship at Apollo Hospitals and affiliated healthcare centers.

The curriculum also includes global readiness modules such as bridge programs, language training, and licensing support to prepare graduates for international opportunities. Dr. Yajulu Medury, Vice Chancellor of Mahindra University, emphasized the shared vision of producing skilled healthcare professionals ready to make a societal impact. Dr. Rajinder Singh Chauhan, Dean of the Centre for Life Sciences, highlighted the practical immersion that complements academic learning.

Apollo Knowledge CEO, Sivaramakrishnan Venkateswaran, noted that the partnership is part of Apollo’s global workforce development initiative, aimed at empowering students with real-world skills and confidence. Dr. Jagadeswaran, Dean of Allied & Healthcare Professions at Apollo Institute, added that the immersive training model will ensure graduates are both globally relevant and locally impactful.

Students can expect expert faculty, state-of-the-art infrastructure, placement support through Apollo’s healthcare network, and research opportunities with faculty from both institutions.