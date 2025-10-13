MATH at T-Hub unveils Splink Pro, India’s first AI-led Human Performance and Wellness Platform

T-Hub, the world’s largest home for startups, through its Machine Learning Artificial Intelligence Technology Hub (MATH), hosted a pioneering event to launch Splink Pro, India’s first AI-led platform for human performance and wellbeing. The launch was formally unveiled by Padma Bhushan Pullela Gopichand (Chief National Coach, Indian Badminton Team), Shri Jayesh Ranjan, IAS (Special Chief Secretary, Sports, Government of Telangana) and Dr. Shailesh Kumar (Chief Data Scientist, Reliance Jio) — who together lit the ceremonial diya, symbolising India’s move toward a data-led, health-empowered future for its youth.





The event, titled “Rethinking Learning. Reimagining India’s Future with AI,” brought together leading voices from government, sports, data science, and education. It featured a thought-provoking panel discussion led by Prof. Pavan Mamidi, Director of the Centre for Social and Behaviour Change, and included an esteemed lineup of speakers: Dr. Samatha Tulla (Medical Director, PMX Health), Bruno Damjan (Professor, University of Zagreb), Seric Tomislav (CEO, Cibona Zagreb), and Keerthi Reddy (Founder & Director, The Gaudium School). Together, they explored how artificial intelligence can transform the way India nurtures cognitive development, physical wellbeing, and personalised learning.





Splink Pro represents a breakthrough in how institutions approach human development — combining the power of cognition, nutrition, and movement into one integrated AI platform. Through AI Cognitive Assessments, it sharpens focus, decision-making, and overall brain performance. Its AI Nutrition Intelligence feature personalises meal plans to optimise energy and recovery, while AI Physical Assessments help prevent injuries and enhance athletic movement. Developed in partnership with global sports science experts and validated by European research teams, Splink Pro transforms complex human performance data into actionable insights for educators, coaches, and parents — empowering them to unlock and nurture human potential through AI.

“At Splink, we believe that the future of learning and wellness must go beyond screens and scoreboards,” said Mohit Mathur, CEO, Splink Pro AI. “Our platform is designed to help schools and academies translate science into everyday growth — empowering every learner to think sharper, move stronger, and live healthier.”





As part of the launch, Splink Pro in collaboration with Brainfeed honoured 14 leading schools in Hyderabad with the Best Sports Implementation Award for their excellence in integrating sports, wellness, and innovation into education. Notable recipients included CHIREC International School, Hyderabad Public School (Begumpet), Silver Oaks International, The Gaudium, Jubilee Hills Public School, and others. The evening concluded with a shared vision to make AI-powered wellness and performance a central part of India’s education system — combining innovation, insight, and inclusivity to build the next generation of resilient, high-performing individuals.