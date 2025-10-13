Live
- Defence Ministry utilises over 50 pc of capital outlay by Sep in current fiscal
- ‘All accused, including DGP, must be arrested’: Punjab SCC on IPS official’s death case
- Tripura CM Saha urges FM Sitharaman to raise loan cap for externally aided projects
- PoK residents view deal with Pak authorities as 'temporary truce'
- CM Vijayan’s marathon Middle East tour begins Tuesday, Saudi Arabia struck off itinerary
- We are ready when you are: Trump expresses willingness to strike nuclear deal with Iran
- Surat Municipal Corporation to list Gujarat’s first green bond on NSE on Oct 16
- Received 40 lakh suggestions on 'Viksit Uttar Pradesh': CM Yogi Adityanath
- Andhra IPS officer Sanjay’s bail plea dismissed
- 12,000 special trains running for Diwali, Chhath: Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
MATH at T-Hub unveils Splink Pro, India’s first AI-led Human Performance and Wellness Platform
- Combines cognition, nutrition, and movement with AI to transform student development in schools and academies.
- Empowers institutions to measure, personalise, and optimise physical, nutritional, and mental wellbeing.
- Drives holistic, data-led growth for learners and athletes across India’s education ecosystem.
T-Hub, the world’s largest home for startups, through its Machine Learning Artificial Intelligence Technology Hub (MATH), hosted a pioneering event to launch Splink Pro, India’s first AI-led platform for human performance and wellbeing. The launch was formally unveiled by Padma Bhushan Pullela Gopichand (Chief National Coach, Indian Badminton Team), Shri Jayesh Ranjan, IAS (Special Chief Secretary, Sports, Government of Telangana) and Dr. Shailesh Kumar (Chief Data Scientist, Reliance Jio) — who together lit the ceremonial diya, symbolising India’s move toward a data-led, health-empowered future for its youth.
The event, titled “Rethinking Learning. Reimagining India’s Future with AI,” brought together leading voices from government, sports, data science, and education. It featured a thought-provoking panel discussion led by Prof. Pavan Mamidi, Director of the Centre for Social and Behaviour Change, and included an esteemed lineup of speakers: Dr. Samatha Tulla (Medical Director, PMX Health), Bruno Damjan (Professor, University of Zagreb), Seric Tomislav (CEO, Cibona Zagreb), and Keerthi Reddy (Founder & Director, The Gaudium School). Together, they explored how artificial intelligence can transform the way India nurtures cognitive development, physical wellbeing, and personalised learning.
Splink Pro represents a breakthrough in how institutions approach human development — combining the power of cognition, nutrition, and movement into one integrated AI platform. Through AI Cognitive Assessments, it sharpens focus, decision-making, and overall brain performance. Its AI Nutrition Intelligence feature personalises meal plans to optimise energy and recovery, while AI Physical Assessments help prevent injuries and enhance athletic movement. Developed in partnership with global sports science experts and validated by European research teams, Splink Pro transforms complex human performance data into actionable insights for educators, coaches, and parents — empowering them to unlock and nurture human potential through AI.
“At Splink, we believe that the future of learning and wellness must go beyond screens and scoreboards,” said Mohit Mathur, CEO, Splink Pro AI. “Our platform is designed to help schools and academies translate science into everyday growth — empowering every learner to think sharper, move stronger, and live healthier.”
As part of the launch, Splink Pro in collaboration with Brainfeed honoured 14 leading schools in Hyderabad with the Best Sports Implementation Award for their excellence in integrating sports, wellness, and innovation into education. Notable recipients included CHIREC International School, Hyderabad Public School (Begumpet), Silver Oaks International, The Gaudium, Jubilee Hills Public School, and others. The evening concluded with a shared vision to make AI-powered wellness and performance a central part of India’s education system — combining innovation, insight, and inclusivity to build the next generation of resilient, high-performing individuals.
Link to the launch video: Official Launch of Splink | Unveiled by Jayesh Ranjan, Gopichand & Dr. Shailesh Kumar | T-Hub 2025