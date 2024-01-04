Mega Job Mela - 2024 on Jan 6

Hyderabad: A city-based voluntary organisation, Deccan Blasters to hold ‘Mega Job Mela-2024’ at Khaja Mansion Function Hall in Masab Tank on January 6, Saturday. Companies from various segments will participate in this job fair and search for desired candidates. The job mela will be held from 8 am to 2 pm for unemployed youth irrespective of their caste, community, or religion.

Everyone will get the opportunity to show their skills and receive offer letters on the spot if selected. Engineer Mannan Khan founder Deccan Blasters, said that several jobless and employed youth are in search of jobs in the city and it is the best job mela to get jobs for them. “Till now, with the series of job melas, more than 13,000 youth were placed in companies,” he added.

The unemployed youth can immensely benefit from this job fair. Qualification of candidates should be minimum SSC to any graduation with or without any experience, the interviews will be conducted at the venue, he said. There will be direct interviews in 60 companies for jobs in IT, bank, logistics, software, medical, automobile, digital marketing, drivers, and accounts among other jobs. Entry to the fair is free for the job mela and it is associated with Asian Lift Pvt Ltd. For further details, those interested can contact on 8374315052.