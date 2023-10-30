Mini Job Mela tomorrow in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: The district employment office and the AP State Skill Development Corporation are jointly organising Mini Job Mela for the convenience of the unemployed youth of Krishna and NTR districts on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Devarapalli Victor Babu, district employment officer said that several prestigious institutions including Axis Bank, Airtel Payment Bank, Reliance Jio Information Communications, Bajaj Allianz, Varun Maruti, Padmaja Suzuki, Varun Bajaj and other companies are participating in the mini job mela.

The opening of jobs include service regional HR, relationship officer, sales executive, team leader, channel sales lead, sales manager, territory sales executive, service advisor, assistant technician, sales advisor, denters, painters and other posts.

Candidates between the ages of 18 and 27 may bring their tenth class certificates, ITI, Diploma in mechanics, or any other graduation certificates to directly attend the interview.

They also need to carry the Xerox copies of the certificates, full biodata and Aadhaar card.

Victor Babu said that the selected candidates may get a salary between Rs 12,000 and Rs 18,000. The interested may visit www.http://www.ncs.gov.in for details and register their names in the website for the interview. They may contact 8142416211 for details.