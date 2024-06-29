MISMUN 24: A Celebration of Diplomacy, Diversity, and Debate

MISMUN 24, Meru International School’s Model United Nations (MUN), kicked off on June 28th, 2024, bringing together students from various schools to foster diversity and inclusivity. The opening ceremony set an electrifying tone, starting with inspiring words from the school Principal, who emphasized diplomacy and collaboration in solving global issues. Meghana G Jupally, the insightful Founder of the school, encouraged participants to think critically and creatively throughout the sessions.

The chief guest, Gareth Wynn Owen, the British Deputy High Commissioner, shared his wisdom from years of diplomacy, urging delegates to aim high in their deliberations with his advice, “Never compromise for the lowest common denominator.” His words inspired a tone of determination for the conference.

Each delegate at MISMUN 24 committed to excelling in their committees, engaging in intense debates and presenting arguments with conviction. The committees this year include UNHRC, UNSC, ECOSOC, DISEC, WHO, NATO, Lok Sabha, and CCC, where they will discuss various agendas over the next three days. These discussions provide a platform for rigorous debates, innovative solutions, and collaboration on pressing global issues.

With over 40 schools participating and more than 300 students enlisted, the energy among delegates, the Executive Board, and the Organising Committee is palpable. MISMUN 24 promises to be a transformative experience, fostering skills of diplomacy, critical thinking, and collaboration among the young leaders of tomorrow. We eagerly anticipate the insightful debates and resolutions that will emerge from this dynamic conference.