Live
- ASEAN-India focus on rice, millets to ensure food security
- Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma calls on KCR in Hyderabad
- 'Bharat Vadya Darshanam': Ensemble of 78 instrumentalists to perform for world leaders attending G20 Summit
- BJP Questions Sonia's 'deafening' silence on Santan Dharma remarks by DMK leaders including TN CM
- UP to publish first ever dialect dictionary soon
- Akshay’s next gets a new title ‘Mission Raniganj’
- G-20 Summit: Gurugram administration issues work-from-home advisory to private institutions for Friday
- Political end of those who oppose Sanatan Dharma is certain, says MP CM
- Controversial comments not new for DMK MP A Raja. Hindus are Shudras he said in 2022
- Onlooker! Aditya-L1 camera takes a selfie and images of Earth, Moon
Just In
Morning assembly now compulsory in Uttar Pradesh schools
The secondary education department in Uttar Pradesh has issued directives to make a 15-minute morning assembly mandatory in all schools of the state.
Lucknow : The secondary education department in Uttar Pradesh has issued directives to make a 15-minute morning assembly mandatory in all schools of the state.
The move came a day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked principals to make morning assembly in schools a part of curriculum and to reach 15 minutes before it starts.
The order said that if a school starts at 10 a.m., then morning assembly should be held from 9.45 a.m..
“In the assembly, students will be encouraged to take pledge for different purposes like cleanliness, talk about quotable quotes of great personalities, discuss important news of the day, quiz on general topics and recitation of national anthem,” said a notification issued by Mahendra Dev, director, secondary education on Wednesday.
“As a part of ‘naya sawera’, two senior officers will visit schools during assembly hours and interact with students on topics of life values, discipline, career, daily routine and recent contemporary topics. Schools are required to invite past pupils and successful citizens of the area.”