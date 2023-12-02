  • Menu
National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme Examination from Dec 10

National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme Examination from Dec 10
Hyderabad: Director of Government Examinations, Telangana on Friday urged all candidates who registered and applied online to attend the State-level National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme Examination, which will be held from December 10 to 12 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

According to the officials, the hall tickets are uploaded on the official website http//bse.telangana.gov.in, and students who have registered their applications online can download the hall tickets using their user IDs and passwords.

