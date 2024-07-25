Navigating HR in the Tech Industry

Amruta Kharnal, HR Manager at Beyond Key, shares her experiences and insights into HR within the tech industry, addressing career journeys, challenges, talent acquisition, diversity, and advice for women in tech.

Can you tell me about your journey into HR within the tech industry? What initially sparked your interest in this field?

My journey into HR within the tech industry has been incredibly exciting. It began with my fascination for how technology is continuously transforming our world, from smartphones to smart homes. The constant innovation in this field captivated me, and I wanted to contribute to these groundbreaking changes. What initially sparked my interest was witnessing the profound impact technology has on solving big problems and simplifying daily tasks. This realization motivated me to be part of an industry that not only thrives on innovation but also makes a visible difference in people’s lives, making their life easier. As an HR professional, I focus on fostering a workplace where everyone feels valued and encouraged to share their ideas. In the tech industry, this means creating an environment that nurtures creativity and collaboration. Being part of a community dedicated to using technology for good is incredibly rewarding. It's inspiring to see what we can achieve together by thinking outside the box. Overall, my journey into the tech industry has been an exciting and rewarding experience.

What unique challenges have you faced as an HR professional in the tech industry, and how have you navigated or overcome them?

As an HR professional in the tech industry, I have faced unique challenges such as rapid technological changes, high turnover rates, and a competitive talent market. Navigating these challenges required strategic recruitment, continuous learning and development programs, and fostering an inclusive work culture to attract and retain top talent.

Virtual Work Model: Implemented a location-independent job model offering flexibility. Employees can choose to “work from anywhere”, adopting a remote or hybrid work culture. Around a set of core hours, employees can manage their schedules flexibly.

Employee-Friendly Policies: Introduced policies like a Referral Program, Long-term Employee Loyalty Card, Mentorship Program for Freshers and Interns, and a Career Ladder to enhance retention.

Amruta Kharnal

Training and Certifications: Provided extensive training sessions on top-of-the-line technologies. Encouraged employees to pursue relevant certifications and external training, with full reimbursement for examination and training fees upon proactive approval from the PL and management.



Increasing Women in Tech: Increased the percentage of women in tech roles to 27%, with ongoing efforts to continue raising these numbers.

Gen Z Hiring: Focused on onboarding talented Gen Z individuals, currently representing 24.7% of our workforce, to bring fresh perspectives and innovation.

Cultural Inclusion: Ensured equal opportunities and respect for all team members, regardless of their backgrounds, cultures, nationalities, work styles, and lifestyles. Prioritized diversity, inclusion, and belonging in our recruitment and retention strategies.

Attracting Top Talent: Fostered a positive work culture to attract and retain top talent, ensuring we have the necessary skills to meet the demands of new tech roles.

In your opinion, what are some key factors contributing to the underrepresentation of women in tech, and what steps can HR take to address this issue?

Some key factors contributing to the underrepresentation of women in tech are:

Work-Life Balance Challenges: The demanding nature of tech roles often conflicts with personal and family commitments, making it difficult for women to maintain a healthy work-life balance.

Societal Mindsets: Persistent societal stereotypes and biases discourage women from pursuing careers in tech, viewing it as a male-dominated field.

Family Influence: Family responsibilities and expectations can limit the time and energy women can dedicate to advancing their careers in tech.

Steps HR Can Take to Address This Issue:

Flexibility for Work-Life Balance: Implement flexible work arrangements, such as remote work options and flexible hours, to help women manage their professional and personal responsibilities effectively.

Hiring After Maternity Gaps: Actively recruit and support women returning to the workforce after maternity leave, providing opportunities for them to re-enter and advance in their careers.

Training for Women: Offer targeted training programs and development opportunities to help women enhance their skills and confidence in tech roles.

Continuous Feedback System: Establish a 360-degree feedback system to ensure continuous improvement and support, allowing women to receive constructive feedback and guidance from peers and mentors.

What advice would you give to other women who are considering pursuing a career in HR within the tech industry or are early in their careers?

Females in their early careers within the tech industry should primarily focus on the following:

Technical Skills and Tech Certifications: While HR in tech doesn't require coding expertise, having a basic understanding of technology and relevant certifications can be beneficial for understanding the industry's nuances and effectively communicating with technical teams.

Soft Skills and Communication: Develop strong soft skills, such as empathy, adaptability, and collaboration, which are crucial for building relationships and fostering a positive work culture within tech companies.

Language Command: Enhance your language command, particularly in technical terms and industry jargon, to effectively engage with tech professionals and stakeholders.

Willingness to Learn: Stay curious and continuously educate yourself about the tech domain. Stay updated on industry trends, emerging technologies, and HR practices tailored to the tech sector.

In your opinion, what are some of the most exciting developments or opportunities for women in tech today, and how can HR support these initiatives?

Some of the most exciting developments and opportunities for women in tech today revolve around new technologies such as Business Intelligence (BI), SharePoint, Dynamics 365 (D365), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the emerging field of General AI (Gen AI). HR can support these initiatives by:

Promoting Diversity in Tech: Actively recruiting and retaining women in tech roles, ensuring equal opportunities for career advancement and leadership positions.

Providing Training and Development: Offering training programs and resources to help women develop skills in emerging technologies, fostering a culture of continuous learning and upskilling.

Creating Supportive Networks: Establishing mentorship programs, networking events, and affinity groups to connect women in tech, providing support, guidance, and opportunities for collaboration.

Advocating for Inclusive Policies: Implementing policies that promote work-life balance, flexible work arrangements, and parental leave to support women's participation and retention in the tech workforce.

Celebrating Achievements: Recognizing and celebrating the achievements and contributions of women in tech through awards, promotions, and public recognition, inspiring future generations of female technologists.

Suggestion to Upcoming Generations

As a speaker at numerous tech conferences, I always emphasize the importance of resilience and curiosity to the upcoming generation of women in tech. Embrace challenges and view failures as learning opportunities. Network actively; relationships are key to growth and opportunities. Stay updated with emerging technologies and never stop learning. Remember, your unique perspective brings invaluable diversity to the field. Be confident, assert your ideas, and pave the way for future generations. Together, we can transform the tech landscape. Don't fear failure; instead, see it as a learning opportunity. Engage in hands-on projects, internships, and networking to gain real-world experience. Remember, innovation thrives on curiosity and resilience, so stay curious and never stop exploring new ideas.