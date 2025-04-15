NEET 2025: Mistakes every aspirant must avoid

The NEET exam is one of the most competitive medical entrance exams, and cracking it requires not just hard work but also a smart and strategic approach. Many students make mistakes that cost them valuable marks, not because they lack knowledge but due to ineffective preparation techniques.

Common mistakes during NEET 2025 Exam

1. Lack of a Structured Study Plan

Mistake:

Starting preparation without a clear study plan often leads to inefficiency, burnout, and last-minute cramming. Trying to absorb unfamiliar concepts at the last moment can overwhelm you and create confusion, potentially affecting your grasp of what you’ve already studied.

Example:

Some might initially focus only on their favorite subject, neglecting others. This creates an imbalance in preparation, making certain sections weaker closer to the exam.

What to do:

l Divide the syllabus into weekly and monthly targets.

l Prioritise challenging topics but maintain regular revision of familiar ones.

l Use a study tracker to monitor progress.

Pro Tip: A well-structured study plan prevents last-minute panic and ensures consistent progress.

2. Ignoring NCERT Textbooks

Mistake:

Skipping NCERT textbooks and relying only on reference books weakens conceptual clarity.

Example:

If you rely exclusively on coaching materials often, you might find that they miss out on directly asked NCERT-based questions in the exam.

What to do:

l Master NCERT first, especially for Biology and Chemistry.

l Highlight key concepts and create short notes for quick recall.

l Solve all NCERT examples and exercises before moving on to advanced sources.

Did You Know? Over 85% of NEET Biology questions come directly or indirectly from NCERT.

3. Poor Time Management

Mistake:

Spending too much time on one subject while neglecting others leads to incomplete preparation.

Example:

Many students overcommit to Physics problems, leaving little time for Biology and Chemistry. This leads to an imbalanced score even if one section is strong.

What to do:

l Allocate time proportionally among all subjects.

l Follow the Pomodoro technique (50-minute study sessions with 10-minute breaks).

l Simulate timed test conditions while solving MCQs.

Pro Tip: Exam success depends on balanced preparation across all subjects.

4. Overlooking Revision

Mistake:

Focusing only on learning new topics without revisiting previous ones results in poor retention.

Example:

Many aspirants forget key formulas and concepts by the time exams approach due to lack of periodic revision.

What to do:

l Set aside one revision day per week.

l Use active recall techniques—test yourself instead of passive reading.

l Create flashcards and summary sheets for quick review.

5. Not Practicing Enough MCQs and Mock Tests

Mistake:

Avoiding regular practice of MCQs and full-length tests results in poor time management and weaker application skills.

Example:

Some aspirants score well in chapter-wise tests but struggle in full-length mocks due to a lack of stamina and exam strategy.

What to do:

l Solve 100+ MCQs daily from different subjects.

l Take one full-length mock test per week, increasing frequency closer to the exam.

l Analyse mistakes thoroughly to understand weak areas.

Pro Tip: Treat mock tests like real exams—simulate the actual exam environment for better performance.

6. No Rest Period

Mistake:

Not resting enough can cause you to land in trouble on the exam day. Why? Because you will be tired, resulting in lack of focus and energy required for the exam day.

What to do:

Remember to take breaks, eat healthy, and rest well.

7. Overlooking Travel Plans

Mistake:

Unexpected delays like traffic jams, roadblocks, or public transport issues can make you late for the exam, leading to unnecessary stress.

What to do:

Plan your route to the exam centre in advance, check the distance, estimate the travel time, and consider alternative routes.

Avoid the Exam Day Mistakes

1. Analysing the Question Paper

Mistake:

Failing to analyse the question paper before solving it can be a costly mistake. Without a proper time management strategy, you risk running out of time, which may lead to an incomplete paper.

What to do:

l A quick review helps you plan your time effectively, ensuring you allocate the right amount to each section.

l If the paper feels relatively easier, aim to perform better since there will be potential rank inflation due to easier difficulty level.

2. Exam Attempting Strategy

Mistake:

After analysing the question paper, not having a proper exam attempting strategy can derail your progress.

What to do:

l Decide the time allocation for each subject. One minute per question is often recommended.

l You can plan to tackle Biology first, followed by Chemistry, and then Physics. Because even though biology is lengthy, it is generally less time-consuming as most of the questions require strong conceptual understanding.

l Even though this strategy might be ideal, one shoe doesn’t fit all, so choose whichever subject you find easier to solve first. The ultimate aim is to achieve your best.

3. Guesswork in Answers

Mistake:

In the NEET (UG) 2025 exam, unanswered questions get zero marks, while incorrect answers result in negative marking. That is why, guessing can decrease your score.

What to do:

Always choose to leave a question blank if you’re unsure, rather than guessing and risking negative marking.

4. Marking of Answers in the OMR Sheet

Mistake:

Marking the entire OMR sheet at the end can lead to mismarked answers or confusion (e.g., misaligning question numbers). However, constantly stopping to mark answers can break your rhythm and might make the process slower.

What to do:

The ideal approach is to solve a set of 5-10 questions and mark them on the OMR after each set. This provides a balance between speed and accuracy and also allows for mental breaks.

5. Exam Anxiety

Mistake:

It’s easy to get caught up in anxiety when you face tough questions.

What to do:

Trust in your preparation. If you’re stuck, take a deep breath and move on. You can always return to challenging questions later.

Conclusion

Exam day can be stressful, but staying calm, following a well-thought-out strategy, and avoiding common errors will help you perform at your best. The goal isn’t just to finish the exam but to do so with a clear, calm, and focused mindset. Trust your preparation and know that small mistakes are a part of the process, just stay strategic and composed.

(The author is Founder, Director and CEO of Target Learning Ventures Pvt. Ltd)