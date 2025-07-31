NEET PG 2025 Admit Card Released; Check Details

The NEET PG 2025 admit card is now available on the website natboard.edu.in. Students can log in using their User ID and Password to download it.

The exam will be held on August 3, 2025 (Sunday)

Time: 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM

How to Download:

Go to natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in

Click on "NEET PG 2025 Admit Card"

Log in with your User ID and Password

Download and print the admit card

What to Check on Admit Card:

Your name and photo

Your roll number and application ID

Exam date, time, and centre address

Rules and what not to bring

If there is any mistake, call NBEMS at 1800-111-700