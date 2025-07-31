Live
- Centre grants over 96 lakh e-visa in 5 years
- Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai seeks Gadkari’s support for better connectivity
- ‘Congress should apologise to Hindu community’: Maha CM on Malegaon blast verdict
- Bihar: Independence Day preparations underway in full swing
- Flawed from the start: Malegaon acquittals shatter ATS probe and Hindu terror claim
- Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: ‘It’s a really great mood in the camp,’ reveals Devdutt Padikkal ahead of Season 4
- South Korea: Lee govt unveils first tax reform plan aimed at increasing revenue
- London-bound Air India flight returns to bay after suspected technical issue
- K'taka Home Minister calls meeting of SC MLAs amid Dalit CM buzz
- Assam CM slams Gaurav Gogoi over 'missile strike' remarks, alleges pro-Pak bias
NEET PG 2025 Admit Card Released; Check Details
Highlights
NBEMS has released the NEET PG 2025 admit card on July 31. Students can download it from natboard.edu.in using their login credentials. Exam on August 3.
The NEET PG 2025 admit card is now available on the website natboard.edu.in. Students can log in using their User ID and Password to download it.
The exam will be held on August 3, 2025 (Sunday)
Time: 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM
How to Download:
- Go to natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in
- Click on "NEET PG 2025 Admit Card"
- Log in with your User ID and Password
- Download and print the admit card
What to Check on Admit Card:
- Your name and photo
- Your roll number and application ID
- Exam date, time, and centre address
- Rules and what not to bring
If there is any mistake, call NBEMS at 1800-111-700
Next Story