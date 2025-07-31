NEET PG 2025 Admit Card Released; Check Details

  • Menu
NBEMS has released the NEET PG 2025 admit card on July 31. Students can download it from natboard.edu.in using their login credentials. Exam on August 3.

The NEET PG 2025 admit card is now available on the website natboard.edu.in. Students can log in using their User ID and Password to download it.

The exam will be held on August 3, 2025 (Sunday)

Time: 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM

How to Download:

  • Go to natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in
  • Click on "NEET PG 2025 Admit Card"
  • Log in with your User ID and Password
  • Download and print the admit card

What to Check on Admit Card:

  • Your name and photo
  • Your roll number and application ID
  • Exam date, time, and centre address
  • Rules and what not to bring

If there is any mistake, call NBEMS at 1800-111-700

