Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

NEET-PG exam to be held on Sept 11

Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo
x

Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Highlights

The NEET Postgraduate exam will be held on September 11, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Tuesday.

The NEET Postgraduate exam will be held on September 11, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Tuesday.


"We have decided to conduct #NEET Postgraduate exam on 11th September, 2021. My best wishes to young medical aspirants!" he tweeted.

In view of the spike in COVID-19 cases, the National Eligibility Cum Entrance test-PG which was scheduled to be held on April 18 was postponed.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X