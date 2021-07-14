NEET-PG exam to be held on Sept 11
The NEET Postgraduate exam will be held on September 11, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Tuesday.
"We have decided to conduct #NEET Postgraduate exam on 11th September, 2021. My best wishes to young medical aspirants!" he tweeted.
In view of the spike in COVID-19 cases, the National Eligibility Cum Entrance test-PG which was scheduled to be held on April 18 was postponed.
