NIMS extends date for submission of MHM applications
Highlights
NIMS has extended the last date for submission of online applications for admission into Master in Hospital Management course for the year 2022
Hyderabad: The Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences' (NIMS) has extended the last date for submission of online applications for admission into Master in Hospital Management course for the year 2022, from September 10 to 29 and submission of hard copy of online application from September 15 to October 3, according to a pressnote released by Dr S. Rammurti, MD.
