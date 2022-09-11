  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

NIMS extends date for submission of MHM applications

NIMS extends date for submission of MHM applications
x
Highlights

NIMS has extended the last date for submission of online applications for admission into Master in Hospital Management course for the year 2022

Hyderabad: The Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences' (NIMS) has extended the last date for submission of online applications for admission into Master in Hospital Management course for the year 2022, from September 10 to 29 and submission of hard copy of online application from September 15 to October 3, according to a pressnote released by Dr S. Rammurti, MD.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X