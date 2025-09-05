Live
- Ganesh laddus across Hyderabad set to go under the hammer
- TGSRTC to ply 230 buses for Ganesh immersion across city
- SHE Teams nab 900 men for harassing women
- Ramchander Rao terms GST Council’s decision as festive gift
- Khairtabad Bada Ganesh turns cynosure of all eyes
- CM opens Omfed cafe in Delhi
- Odisha to issue work orders for 50K Antyodaya houses
- JNTUH secures 94th rank in NIRF 2025 Engg category
- PJTAU climbs to 24th rank in NIRF 2025, V-C credits govt support, staff’s efforts
- BJD failed to play role of main Oppn: Bhupinder
OU rises in NIRF 2025 rankings on back of strong research
Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) has made significant strides in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, climbing to 53rd in the...
Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) has made significant strides in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, climbing to 53rd in the Overall category, up from 70th in 2024.
In the University category, OU advanced from 43rd to 30th, reflecting its growing academic reputation. While its rank among State Public Universities shifted slightly from 6th to 7th, the overall trajectory remains upward. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Kumar Molugaram credited the improvement to a strategic emphasis on research.
“This progress is a testament to the hard work of our faculty,” he said. OU’s total research citations surged from 15,000 to 90,000, and its H-index rose to 121, driven by enhanced visibility on platforms like Google Scholar and Vidwan.