  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

OU rises in NIRF 2025 rankings on back of strong research

Osmania University
x

Osmania University

Highlights

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) has made significant strides in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, climbing to 53rd in the...

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) has made significant strides in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, climbing to 53rd in the Overall category, up from 70th in 2024.

In the University category, OU advanced from 43rd to 30th, reflecting its growing academic reputation. While its rank among State Public Universities shifted slightly from 6th to 7th, the overall trajectory remains upward. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Kumar Molugaram credited the improvement to a strategic emphasis on research.

“This progress is a testament to the hard work of our faculty,” he said. OU’s total research citations surged from 15,000 to 90,000, and its H-index rose to 121, driven by enhanced visibility on platforms like Google Scholar and Vidwan.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick