Padala Suhaas of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) from Nellore becomes a top scorer in NEET UG 2024, scoring 715 marks and securing AIR 162

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the national leader in test preparatory services, proudly announces the outstanding achievement of its student Padala Suhaas, who scored 715 marks out of 720, securing an All-India Rank (AIR) of 162 in the prestigious NEET UG 2024 examination. Suhaas has also achieved the distinction of being the city topper of Nellore. This remarkable feat is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and the high-quality coaching provided by AESL. The results were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Padala Suhaas scored an outstanding 715 marks out of 720, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 162. His exceptional performance highlights not only his dedication and hard work but also the effectiveness of AESL’s comprehensive coaching program. Suhaas's achievement stands out as a remarkable milestone, showcasing his deep understanding of the subjects and his ability to excel under pressure. His success story serves as an inspiration to many aspiring students aiming to crack one of the toughest entrance exams globally.

Padala Suhaas enrolled in AESL's classroom program to prepare for NEET, widely regarded as one of the toughest entrance exams globally. He attributes his remarkable success to his rigorous understanding of concepts and strict adherence to a disciplined study schedule. "I am grateful that Aakash has helped me with both. But for the content and coaching from AESL, I would not have grasped many concepts in different subjects in a short period of time," Suhaas expressed.

Congratulating Suhaas on his extraordinary achievement, Mr. Dheeraj Misra, Chief Academic & Business Head, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), said, "We congratulate Suhaas for his exemplary feat. Over 20 lakh students appeared for NEET 2024 from across the country. His achievement speaks volumes of his hard work and dedication as well as the support of his parents. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

NEET is conducted annually by National Testing Agency as a qualifying test for students who wish to pursue undergraduate medical (MBBS), dental (BDS) and AYUSH (BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, etc.) courses in government and private institutions in India and also, for those intending to pursue primary medical qualification abroad.