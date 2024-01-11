Live
PJTSAU Drone Academy kickstarted the first batch of remote drone pilot training for women from UP
Ranga Reddy: Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University Registrar Dr. M. Venkataramana said that by increasing the use of drones in agricultural activities, cultivation costs and time can be significantly saved. The first batch of the training programme for women organized by Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University, Drone Academy, Rajendranagar started on Wednesday.
Twenty-two members of women self self-help groups from Uttar Pradesh are attending drone pilot training in this eight-day training programme. Registrar Venkataramana, who was the chief guest at the inauguration of this training programme, said that the use of drones in agriculture would help to double the income of farmers. Members of women's savings societies participating in this training shared their views.
Dr Ram Gopal Verma, Dr Kiran Babu, Founder of Marut Drones, Peddi Suraj, Dr Ramulu and others participated in the programme.