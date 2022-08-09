Prelims test for constable post postponed to Aug 28

Hyderabad: The preliminary written test for the constable posts has been postponed to August 28, sources said. It is to mention here that the exam was scheduled to be held on August 21. Telangana Police Recruitment Board informed that the date was changed due to technical problems.

The written test for SI posts was conducted on August 7.

Notification for filling up 554 SI posts and 15,644 constable posts in the State was released on April 25. Also, notification for 614 prohibition and excise constables posts was issued on April 28.

The officials said that 9.50 lakh candidates applied for constable posts. Examination centres were set up in 40 cities including Hyderabad.