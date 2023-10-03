Record applicants for national merit scholarship from UP

Lucknow: A record number of 1.86 lakh students of state-run schools in Uttar Pradesh have applied for the National Means-Cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) scheme examination for 2024-25.

Launched in 2008 by the Union Education Ministry, the scholarship is given to meritorious students of economically weaker sections to check drop-out out rate after class 8.

The examination is scheduled for November 5 and the state has a quota of 15,143 seats.

An official said that Aligarh (11,221), Prayagraj (8701) and Jaunpur (5,886) are the top three districts with highest applications.

Shravasti, Hapur and Lalitpur are at the bottom three with 521, 635 and 645 applications respectively.

Last year, 1.65 lakh applications were received.

Of this, 1.45 lakh had appeared for the test while 14,090 bagged the scholarship, leaving 1,053 seats vacant.

“We had asked all districts to ensure applications numbering 15 times the quota of seats allotted to them. The record applications received this year will ensure the entire quota for the state is filled,” the official added.

Under the scheme, a student is given annual amount of Rs 12,000 to enable them to study from Class 9 to 12.

Around 1 lakh scholarships are awarded annually in the country to selected students of class 9 and their continuation/renewal in classes 10 to 12 for study in state government, government-aided and local body schools under the scheme.

Students whose parental income is not more than Rs 3,50,000 per annum are eligible for the scholarship.

They must have minimum of 55 per cent marks or equivalent grade in class 7 (5 per cent relaxation to SC/ ST students) for appearing in the test and they must be regular students in class 8.

However, students of Navodaya schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, government residential schools or Sanik and private schools are not entitled for the scholarship.