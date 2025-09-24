RRB Group D Application Status 2025 – Check Your Form Status Online

The Railway Recruitment Board has released the Group D Application Status 2025 on 23rd September 2025 for 32,438 posts.

Candidates can log in at rrbapply.gov.in with their registration number and password to check if their form is Accepted, Rejected, or Accepted with Conditions.

The exam will be held from November to December 2025. Admit cards will be available 4 days before the exam.

Rejected applications cannot be corrected in this recruitment, so check the reason carefully.