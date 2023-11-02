SAP, Stanford University join hands to help build responsible AI

Bengaluru: Cloud solutions provider SAP has joined the Stanford University’s AI programme where researchers and engineers at SAP will work with the Stanford academic community, including research faculty and students, on the intersection of generative AI and business.

SAP will support Stanford University Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence corporate affiliate programme’s research, policy and education efforts to help responsibly build and implement artificial intelligence (AI).

In addition, the company said at its TechEd event here that it will commit expertise and resources to help the HAI Corporate Affiliate Programme explore the frontier of generative AI in business and how the new technologies will transform industries and economies.

“Generative AI offers a whole new world of opportunities to simplify and optimize business processes. As AI evolves at a rapid pace, we need to ensure that it is developed with three guiding principles: relevance, reliability and responsibility,” said Juergen Mueller, Chief Technology Officer and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE.

SAP is deeply engaged with turning AI’s potential into reality for many of the world’s leading companies.

“Stanford’s HAI has played a pivotal role in accelerating advancements in foundational models, particularly in the realm of AI safety and the consideration of this new technology’s societal impacts,” said James Landay, vice director and faculty director of research for HAI, Stanford.

“Our faculty and student body look forward to collaborating with SAP as we aim to unlock novel use cases and develop new research contributions,” Landay added.

The opportunity for researchers and engineers at SAP to engage with the Stanford academic community, including research faculty and students, on the intersection of generative AI and business will also benefit the broader technology and business community.