Live
- Mizoram pip Punjab on penalties to enter Swami Vivekananda Men’s U20 NFC semis
- 2019 assault case: BJP MLA Mishrilal Yadav sentenced to three months jail
- Tammareddy Bharadwaja unveils Dhanush Raghumudri’s ‘Thank You Dear’ first look
- Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ shoot to kickstart in June
- ‘Atlas Cycle Attagaru Petle’ gets a grand launch
- ‘Ghatikachalam’ promises a suspenseful theatrical treat on May 31
- ‘Gurtimpu’ title poster creates curiosity
- Sangeeth Shobhan’s ‘Gamblers’ set for June 6th release
- ‘Thug Life’ will be a bigger hit than its lead actor: Kamal Haasan
- Timeless Nail Polish Shades That Never Go Out of Style
SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 Coming Soon: Easy Steps to Check
SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 will be out soon. Learn how to check your result, cut-off marks, and job details. Over 13,000 clerk jobs are available this year.
The State Bank of India (SBI) will share the Clerk Mains Exam Result 2025 soon. People who wrote the exam can check their results on the SBI website. If you pass the exam, you may get the job of Junior Associate (Clerk).
Exam Dates
Prelims Exam: February 22, 27, 28 and March 1, 2025
Prelims Result: March 28, 2025
Mains Exam: April 10 and 12, 2025
Mains Result: Coming soon
Where to Check Your Result
SBI Main Website: https://sbi.co.in
SBI Careers Page: sbi.co.in/web/careers/Current-openings
Steps to See Your Result
Go to sbi.co.in
Click on the Careers page
Click Current Openings
Find the link for Junior Associate Result
Put your login details
Click submit to see your result
What You Will See on the Result Page
Your full name and roll number
Marks secured
Pass or Fail status
Cut-off marks (minimum marks needed to pass)
About the Mains Exam
Questions: 190
Total Marks: 200
Subjects:
General/Financial Awareness
English
Maths (Quantitative)
Logic (Reasoning)
Computers
Time: 2 hours 40 minutes
Wrong Answer Penalty: 1/4 mark cut for each wrong answer
Job Details
Number of Jobs: 13,735 Junior Associate posts
Starting Pay: ₹17,900 per month (extra pay for graduates)
Important Points
Go to the SBI website to see your result
Check the cut-off marks to know if you passed
This job process has two steps: Prelims and Mains
Over 13,000 people will get this job