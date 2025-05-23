SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 Coming Soon: Easy Steps to Check

The State Bank of India (SBI) will share the Clerk Mains Exam Result 2025 soon. People who wrote the exam can check their results on the SBI website. If you pass the exam, you may get the job of Junior Associate (Clerk).

Exam Dates

Prelims Exam: February 22, 27, 28 and March 1, 2025

Prelims Result: March 28, 2025

Mains Exam: April 10 and 12, 2025

Mains Result: Coming soon

Where to Check Your Result

SBI Main Website: https://sbi.co.in

SBI Careers Page: sbi.co.in/web/careers/Current-openings

Steps to See Your Result

Go to sbi.co.in

Click on the Careers page

Click Current Openings

Find the link for Junior Associate Result

Put your login details

Click submit to see your result

What You Will See on the Result Page

Your full name and roll number

Marks secured

Pass or Fail status

Cut-off marks (minimum marks needed to pass)

About the Mains Exam

Questions: 190

Total Marks: 200

Subjects:

General/Financial Awareness

English

Maths (Quantitative)

Logic (Reasoning)

Computers

Time: 2 hours 40 minutes

Wrong Answer Penalty: 1/4 mark cut for each wrong answer

Job Details

Number of Jobs: 13,735 Junior Associate posts

Starting Pay: ₹17,900 per month (extra pay for graduates)

Important Points

Go to the SBI website to see your result

Check the cut-off marks to know if you passed

This job process has two steps: Prelims and Mains

Over 13,000 people will get this job