Live
- Cong MP questions own party, calls for fundamental changes in organisation
- Valentine’s Day 2025: Tech, Style and Innovative Gifts for Your Loved One
- Wordle Today #1332: Clues, Hints, and Answer for February 10, 2025
- Industrial, logistics space absorption in India to exceed 25 pc annual growth
- Calcutta HC warns Bengal Police of summoning CAPF for demolition if it fails
- Malaysia celebrates Swami Vivekananda's vision of tolerance and peace for mankind
- PMKSY cold chain scheme cuts wastages in vegetables, dairy, fisheries
- Gujarat: Transport inspectors strike work over promotions
- Hectic parleys on in Manipur to choose leader a day after CM Biren Singh quits
- Attack on Chilkur Balaji Temple Priest Sparks Concern Over Extremist Ideologies
Just In
SBI Clerk Prelims 2025: Admit Card Release, Exam Dates, and Download Instructions
The State Bank of India (SBI) will release the admit card for the SBI Clerk (Junior Associate - Customer Support and Sales) prelims exam on February 10, 2025.
The State Bank of India (SBI) will release the admit card for the SBI Clerk (Junior Associate - Customer Support and Sales) prelims exam on February 10, 2025. You can download the admit card from the official SBI website: [https://www.sbi.co.in](https://www.sbi.co.in).
The prelims exam will take place on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025. The exam will have 100 multiple-choice questions, each worth 1 mark.
How to Download the Admit Card:
1. Go to the official SBI website: [sbi.co.in](https://www.sbi.co.in).
2. Click on the link that says “Download SBI Clerk 2025 Prelims Admit Card.”
3. Enter your enrollment ID and password.
4. Check your admit card details and download it.
Make sure to verify all details on your admit card, such as your name, photo, signature and exam center information.
If you find any mistakes, contact the SBI organizing committee immediately.
Exam Details:
- Duration: 1 hour
Sections:
- English Language: 30 questions, 30 marks, 20 minutes
- Numerical Ability: 35 questions, 35 marks, 20 minutes
- Reasoning Ability: 35 questions, 35 marks, 20 minutes