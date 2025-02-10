SBI Clerk Prelims 2025: Admit Card Release, Exam Dates, and Download Instructions

The State Bank of India (SBI) will release the admit card for the SBI Clerk (Junior Associate - Customer Support and Sales) prelims exam on February 10, 2025. You can download the admit card from the official SBI website: [https://www.sbi.co.in](https://www.sbi.co.in).

The prelims exam will take place on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025. The exam will have 100 multiple-choice questions, each worth 1 mark.

How to Download the Admit Card:

1. Go to the official SBI website: [sbi.co.in](https://www.sbi.co.in).

2. Click on the link that says “Download SBI Clerk 2025 Prelims Admit Card.”

3. Enter your enrollment ID and password.

4. Check your admit card details and download it.

Make sure to verify all details on your admit card, such as your name, photo, signature and exam center information.

If you find any mistakes, contact the SBI organizing committee immediately.

Exam Details:

Duration: 1 hour

Sections: