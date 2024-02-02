Live
- Paytm & Paytm Payments Bank not one entity; Paytm app accelerating partnerships with other banks
- Gurugram: Over 1 lakh people fined for traffic rules violations in Jan
- Maratha quotas: Jarange-Patil warns of fresh stir, hunger strike from Feb 10
- Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal buys 2 plots worth Rs 79 cr in New Delhi
- Minor girl gang raped in Bihar's Bhojpur, in critical condition
- 2nd Test: To get Rohit Sharma as my first wicket was very, very awesome, says England's Shoaib Bashir
- WhatsApp bans record over 69L bad accounts in India in Dec 2023
- Assam to introduce bill to ban polygamy in state: Himanta Biswa Sarma
- In-form Hitaashee ends 22-month title drought with win in 3rd leg of women's pro Tour
- Sonia didn't want me to be in politics: Mani Shankar Aiyar
Scholarships For Students
|Scholarship Name 1:
|The Secret of Work National Level Scholarship Test 2024
|Description:
|The Secret of Work National Level Scholarship Test 2024 is a competition organised by the Aaryajanani Trust (NGO) in association with Ramakrishna Math, for all youth aged between 18 and 30, regardless of qualifications or nationality.
|Eligibility:
|Open for students aged between 18 to 30 years.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Up to ₹50,000 (one-time)
|Last Date to Apply:
|15-02-2024
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/SWRN1
|Scholarship Name 2:
|Narotam Sekhsaria Scholarship Programme 2024
|Description:
|Narotam Sekhsaria Scholarship Programme 2024 is a merit-based scholarship initiative of the Narotam Sekhsaria Foundation (a non-profit organisation set up by an endowment from Mr. Narotam Sekhsaria) to financially support meritorious Indian students who are willing to pursue higher studies from top-ranking institutions in India and abroad.
|Eligibility:
|Open for Indian citizens under 30 (as of January 31st, 2024) who have completed or are nearing completion of their graduate degree from an accredited Indian university. Applicants must have enrolled in postgraduate degrees at top institutions in India or abroad, starting Fall 2024. Even applicants awaiting university acceptance can apply, but the scholarship is conditional upon securing admission.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Interest-free scholarship loan and mentorship guidance.
|Last Date to Apply:
|14-03-2024
|Application mode:
|Online Applications Only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/NSP6
|Scholarship Name 3:
|National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development Internship 2024
|Description:
|National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development Internship 2024 is an opportunity offered by the National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD), New Delhi, for postgraduate and research students. This programme aims to familiarise interested and motivated students with the overall process of training and research in Women & Child Development schemes and programs.
|Eligibility:
|Open for postgraduate or research students pursuing studies at various universities and recognized research institutes.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|A monthly honorarium of up to ₹5,000 and other incentives
|Last Date to Apply:
|31-03-2024
|Application mode:
|via email or post to: NIPCCD, Coordination Unit, 5 Siri Institutional Area, Hauz Khas New Delhi - 110016 Email ID: [email protected]
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/NIPC1
