- District Collector Adarsh Surabhi said that all precautions are being taken to avoid any problems in the purchase of paddy
- Pawan Kalyan Advocates a Law for Sanatana Dharma Protection in Tirupati
- Andreu World and Workplace Solutions Introduce a New Era of Sustainable Design in Bengaluru
- Special Durga Puja by Sri Mata Youth During Navaratri
- Grand Celebration of Vasavi Mata Shobha Yatra During Sharad Navaratri
- Sowmya CM becomes Miss Globe India 2024, will represent India in international pageant Miss Globe!
- AG&P Pratham Devoted to Transforming Sri Sathya Sai into a Green District by inaugurating its exclusive CNG cum DCU station in Puttaparthi
- Seagram’s Royal Stag Packaged Drinking Water Launches Festive Campaign #CelebrateLarge with Cricketing Icon Surya Kumar Yadav
- Hyundai Motor India Foundation Invites Applications for 4th Season of ‘Art for Hope’ CSR initiative
- Warivo Motor partners with Battery Smart to revolutionize B2B Electric Mobility
Scholarships For Students
Scholarship Name 1:
Sensodyne IDA Shining Star Scholarship Programme 2024-25
Description:
Haleon India, makers of Sensodyne, invites applications for the ‘Sensodyne IDA Shining Star Scholarship Programme 2024-25’ to support meritorious and underprivileged BDS students across India.
Eligibility:
Prizes & Rewards:
INR 4,20,000 for 4 years (INR 1,05,000 per year)
Last Date to Apply:
31-10-2024
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url:
Scholarship Name 2:
Santoor Scholarship Programme 2024-25
Description:
Santoor Scholarship Programme 2024-25 aims to support the undergraduate studies of young women from disadvantaged backgrounds in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana or Chhattisgarh.
Eligibility:
Note:
Prizes & Rewards:
INR 24,000 per annum
Last Date to Apply:
15-10-2024
Application mode:
Online applications only! Students can apply online at Buddy4study or download the application form from www.santoorscholarship.com.
Short Url:
Scholarship Name 3:
OakNorth STEM Scholarship and Mentorship Programme
Description:
OakNorth STEM Scholarship and Mentorship Programme aims to provide financial support to meritorious and underprivileged female students belonging to Uttarakhand, Bihar and Haryana pursuing graduation in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) subjects from government colleges/universities.
Eligibility:
Female students from Haryana, Uttarakhand and Bihar who have passed Class 12 and are currently pursuing graduation (any year) in STEM-related subjects from government universities/colleges are eligible. The annual family income of the applicants must be less than INR 3.5 lakh from all sources. Aggregate marks secured by candidates in the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination must be 80% or above (with the exception of children with single parents or orphans) and 65% in the previous class/semester/year (if applicable).
Prizes & Rewards:
INR 30,000 (fixed amount)
Last Date to Apply:
18-10-2024
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url:
Scholarship Name 4:
Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship Program 2024-25
Description:
An initiative of Tata Capital Limited aimed at providing financial support to students belonging to economically weaker sections of society to help them fulfill their academic dreams.
Eligibility:
Indian students who are currently studying in Classes 11, 12 general graduation (B.Com., B.Sc., B.A., etc.), diploma and ITI courses at recognised institutions are eligible. Applicants must have scored at least 60% marks in the preceding class. The annual family income of the applicants from all sources must be less than or equal to INR 2.5 lakh.
Prizes & Rewards:
Up to an amount ranging from INR 10,000 to INR 12,000 or 80% of course fees (whichever is less)
Last Date to Apply:
15-10-2024
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url: