Scholarships For Students

Scholarship Name 1:

Sensodyne IDA Shining Star Scholarship Programme 2024-25

Description:

Haleon India, makers of Sensodyne, invites applications for the ‘Sensodyne IDA Shining Star Scholarship Programme 2024-25’ to support meritorious and underprivileged BDS students across India.

Eligibility:

  • Open to students pursuing their first year of the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) programme from government and government-funded colleges only.
  • Applicants must have scored a minimum of 60% in their Higher Secondary Education.
  • Successful applicants must maintain a 60% score in every semester/year to continue availing of the benefits during their 4-year course.
  • The annual family income of the applicant from all sources must not be more than INR 8,00,000.

Prizes & Rewards:

INR 4,20,000 for 4 years (INR 1,05,000 per year)

Last Date to Apply:

31-10-2024

Application mode:

Online applications only

Short Url:

www.b4s.in/hans/SSPPS4

Scholarship Name 2:

Santoor Scholarship Programme 2024-25

Description:

Santoor Scholarship Programme 2024-25 aims to support the undergraduate studies of young women from disadvantaged backgrounds in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana or Chhattisgarh.

Eligibility:

  • Open to young women from underprivileged backgrounds residing in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh.
  • Applicants must have:
    • passed Class 10 from a local government school.
    • passed Class 12 from a government school or junior college in the academic year 2023-24. And
    • enrolled in a full-time graduate programme starting in 2024-25.

Note:

  • The full-time graduate course must have a minimum duration of 3 years.
  • Students with a strong interest in pursuing higher education in humanities, liberal arts, and sciences, are strongly encouraged to apply.
  • Priority will also be given to students from aspirational (backward) districts.

Prizes & Rewards:

INR 24,000 per annum

Last Date to Apply:

15-10-2024

Application mode:

Online applications only! Students can apply online at Buddy4study or download the application form from www.santoorscholarship.com.

Short Url:

www.b4s.in/hans/SWS7

Scholarship Name 3:

OakNorth STEM Scholarship and Mentorship Programme

Description:

OakNorth STEM Scholarship and Mentorship Programme aims to provide financial support to meritorious and underprivileged female students belonging to Uttarakhand, Bihar and Haryana pursuing graduation in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) subjects from government colleges/universities.

Eligibility:

Female students from Haryana, Uttarakhand and Bihar who have passed Class 12 and are currently pursuing graduation (any year) in STEM-related subjects from government universities/colleges are eligible. The annual family income of the applicants must be less than INR 3.5 lakh from all sources. Aggregate marks secured by candidates in the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination must be 80% or above (with the exception of children with single parents or orphans) and 65% in the previous class/semester/year (if applicable).

Prizes & Rewards:

INR 30,000 (fixed amount)

Last Date to Apply:

18-10-2024

Application mode:

Online applications only

Short Url:

www.b4s.in/hans/ONSS3

Scholarship Name 4:

Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship Program 2024-25

Description:

An initiative of Tata Capital Limited aimed at providing financial support to students belonging to economically weaker sections of society to help them fulfill their academic dreams.

Eligibility:

Indian students who are currently studying in Classes 11, 12 general graduation (B.Com., B.Sc., B.A., etc.), diploma and ITI courses at recognised institutions are eligible. Applicants must have scored at least 60% marks in the preceding class. The annual family income of the applicants from all sources must be less than or equal to INR 2.5 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards:

Up to an amount ranging from INR 10,000 to INR 12,000 or 80% of course fees (whichever is less)

Last Date to Apply:

15-10-2024

Application mode:

Online applications only

Short Url:

www.b4s.in/hans/TCPS27


