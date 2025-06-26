Scholarships For Students

Prizes & Rewards:

Scholarship covers 100% of annual fees as per the course fee structure of the respective university/institute.

Scholarships are for the full duration of the UG courses, including integrated courses for up to 5 years (subject to meeting the renewal criteria successfully).

The hostel and mess fees shall be given to all eligible students who apply for it.

For students staying in PG/outside hostel, the funds will be released as per the hostel/mess charges of the institute (whichever is less).

A laptop will be provided to all Bharti Scholars during the first year of the course. (Responsibility for the safety/security of the laptop will be with the student. No replacements will be provided.)

Upon successful graduation and subsequent gainful employment, Bharti Scholars will undertake to voluntarily support at least one student at the school or college level on a continuous basis. This commitment aims to foster a culture of giving back, ensuring the continued empowerment of future generations through education with the community. Note: All sundry and refundable expenses during the year of study including but not limited to any counselling (JOSAA) fee, library fee, refundable security deposits, internet fee, breakage, laundry charges or damage recovery charges, or any other mid-year requirement of the institute will be borne by the scholars only.

In the event any information furnished/declared by the students or parents/guardians is false, the application will be rejected. If discovered later during the course of scholarship support, the scholarship will be revoked, and the students or parents/guardians will be asked to reimburse any amount disbursed (till date) by the Foundation including returning the laptop issued.