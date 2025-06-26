Scholarships For Students
|Scholarship Name 1:
|Mohan T Advani Centennial Scholarship Programme
|Description:
Blue Star Foundation aims at supporting and empowering underprivileged undergraduate and diploma students enrolled in Architecture and Engineering programs at selected private or government colleges across India through their flagship initiative, i.e. Mohan T Advani Centennial Scholarship Programme.
|Eligibility:
First and second-year students enrolled in a degree or diploma program in architecture and engineering, such as Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering & Electronics Engineering and production Engineering, excluding Civil Engineering. Applicants must have scored a minimum of 80% in Class 10 and Class 12 for first-year students, and at least 80% in Class 12 and 75% in the 1st year for second-year students. Students enrolled in selected colleges* will be eligible to apply. Applicants’ annual family income from all sources must be less than INR 6 lakh.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Last Date to Apply:
|15-07-2025
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/tiae/BSFS4
|QR Code:
|Scholarship Name 2:
|Raman Kant Munjal Scholarship 2025-26
|Description:
The Raman Kant Munjal Scholarship 2025-26 is an initiative by the Raman Kant Munjal Foundation, supported by Hero FinCorp, that aims to help undergraduate students pursuing finance-related courses to pursue their dreams of a promising career and a better life.
|Eligibility:
|Prizes & Rewards:
Scholarship from INR 40,000 to INR 5,50,000 per year for three years
|Last Date to Apply:
|31-07-2025
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/tiae/RMKSP5
|QR Code:
|Scholarship Name 3:
|Bharti Airtel Scholarship Program 2025-2026
|Description:
Launched in 2024, the Bharti Airtel Scholarship Program, an initiative of Bharti Airtel Foundation, aims to support deserving students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, with a focus on girl students, to become future technology leaders. This merit-cum-means-based scholarship program has been designed for deserving students enrolled in technology based engineering undergraduate and 5 year integrated courses in the top 50 NIRF ranked (Engineering) universities/institutes as per the latest NIRF ranking. The students receiving the scholarship shall be called Bharti Scholars.
|Eligibility:
|Prizes & Rewards:
Note:
|Last Date to Apply:
|31-07-2025
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/tiae/BHRSP2
|QR Code:
|Scholarship Name 4:
|Kotak Junior Scholarship Program 2025-26
|Description:
Under the CSR initiative on Education and Livelihood by Kotak Mahindra Group Companies, Kotak Education Foundation invites applications for the Kotak Junior Scholarship Program 2025–26 from Class 10 pass-out students of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) who have secured admission in Class 11 for the academic year 2025–26.
|Eligibility:
Note: MMR regions include Mumbai Suburban & Mumbai City, Thane District-Thane, Kalyan, Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi, Ambernath, Badlapur, Murbad, Shahapur, Vasai, Virar, Palghar, Raigad District -Panvel, Uran, Karjat, Khalapur, Pen, Alibag, Mira Bhayandar & Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Areas.
|Prizes & Rewards:
Scholarship of INR 3,500 per month during Class 11 and Class 12, totalling INR 73,500 for 21 months, along with mentorship support, academic assistance, career guidance, and exposure visits.
|Last Date to Apply:
|30-06-2025
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/tiae/KJSP3
|QR Code:
