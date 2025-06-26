  • Menu
Scholarships For Students
Scholarship Name 1:Mohan T Advani Centennial Scholarship Programme
Description:

Blue Star Foundation aims at supporting and empowering underprivileged undergraduate and diploma students enrolled in Architecture and Engineering programs at selected private or government colleges across India through their flagship initiative, i.e. Mohan T Advani Centennial Scholarship Programme.

Eligibility:

First and second-year students enrolled in a degree or diploma program in architecture and engineering, such as Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering & Electronics Engineering and production Engineering, excluding Civil Engineering. Applicants must have scored a minimum of 80% in Class 10 and Class 12 for first-year students, and at least 80% in Class 12 and 75% in the 1st year for second-year students. Students enrolled in selected colleges* will be eligible to apply. Applicants’ annual family income from all sources must be less than INR 6 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards:
  • For engineering and architecture students: INR 1,00,000 or 75% of the annual fees (whichever is less)
  • For diploma students: INR 40,000 or 90% of the annual fees (whichever is less)
Last Date to Apply:15-07-2025
Application mode:Online applications only
Scholarship Name 2:Raman Kant Munjal Scholarship 2025-26
Description:

The Raman Kant Munjal Scholarship 2025-26 is an initiative by the Raman Kant Munjal Foundation, supported by Hero FinCorp, that aims to help undergraduate students pursuing finance-related courses to pursue their dreams of a promising career and a better life.

Eligibility:
  • Students enrolled in the BBA, BFIA, B.Com. (H, E), BMS, IPM, B.A. (Economics), BBS, or any other finance-related degree courses are eligible.
  • Applicants must have secured at least 80% marks in Classes 10 and 12. (70% marks for PwD students)
  • The annual family income of the applicants should be less than INR 6 lakh.
  • Open for Indian nationals only.
Prizes & Rewards:

Scholarship from INR 40,000 to INR 5,50,000 per year for three years

Last Date to Apply:31-07-2025
Application mode:Online applications only
Scholarship Name 3:Bharti Airtel Scholarship Program 2025-2026
Description:

Launched in 2024, the Bharti Airtel Scholarship Program, an initiative of Bharti Airtel Foundation, aims to support deserving students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, with a focus on girl students, to become future technology leaders. This merit-cum-means-based scholarship program has been designed for deserving students enrolled in technology based engineering undergraduate and 5 year integrated courses in the top 50 NIRF ranked (Engineering) universities/institutes as per the latest NIRF ranking. The students receiving the scholarship shall be called Bharti Scholars.

Eligibility:
  • Confirmed admission in the first year (academic year 2025-2026) of the undergraduate/5 year integrated courses in fields of Electronics & Communication, Telecom, Information Technology, Computer Sciences, Data Sciences, Aerospace and Emerging Technologies (AI, IoT, AR/VR, Machine Learning, Robotics) at the top 50 NIRF ranked Engineering universities/institutes. (Basis the 2024 list available).
  • Must be a citizen and resident of India.
  • Parents’/guardians’ annual income from all sources should not exceed INR 8.5 lakhs.
  • Preference shall be given to students who are girls, person with disabilities, have single /no parents and transgender.
  • Applicants should not be recipients of any other scholarships/ grants for the same purposes as being supported by the Bharti Airtel Foundation.
Prizes & Rewards:
  • Scholarship covers 100% of annual fees as per the course fee structure of the respective university/institute.
  • Scholarships are for the full duration of the UG courses, including integrated courses for up to 5 years (subject to meeting the renewal criteria successfully).
  • The hostel and mess fees shall be given to all eligible students who apply for it.
  • For students staying in PG/outside hostel, the funds will be released as per the hostel/mess charges of the institute (whichever is less).
  • A laptop will be provided to all Bharti Scholars during the first year of the course. (Responsibility for the safety/security of the laptop will be with the student. No replacements will be provided.)
  • Upon successful graduation and subsequent gainful employment, Bharti Scholars will undertake to voluntarily support at least one student at the school or college level on a continuous basis. This commitment aims to foster a culture of giving back, ensuring the continued empowerment of future generations through education with the community.

Note:

  • All sundry and refundable expenses during the year of study including but not limited to any counselling (JOSAA) fee, library fee, refundable security deposits, internet fee, breakage, laundry charges or damage recovery charges, or any other mid-year requirement of the institute will be borne by the scholars only.
  • In the event any information furnished/declared by the students or parents/guardians is false, the application will be rejected. If discovered later during the course of scholarship support, the scholarship will be revoked, and the students or parents/guardians will be asked to reimburse any amount disbursed (till date) by the Foundation including returning the laptop issued.
Last Date to Apply:31-07-2025
Application mode:Online applications only
Scholarship Name 4:Kotak Junior Scholarship Program 2025-26
Description:

Under the CSR initiative on Education and Livelihood by Kotak Mahindra Group Companies, Kotak Education Foundation invites applications for the Kotak Junior Scholarship Program 2025–26 from Class 10 pass-out students of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) who have secured admission in Class 11 for the academic year 2025–26.

Eligibility:
  • Applicants should score overall 85% or above in their Class 10 Board Examination (SSC/CBSE/ICSE) in 2025.
  • They must have secured admission in Class 11 at junior colleges/schools for Arts, Commerce or Science streams in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for the academic year 2025-26.
  • The annual family income of applicants must be INR 3,20,000 or below.
  • Students’ current residence should be within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
  • Children of employees of Kotak Education Foundation and Buddy4Study are ineligible to apply for the Kotak Junior Scholarship.

Note: MMR regions include Mumbai Suburban & Mumbai City, Thane District-Thane, Kalyan, Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi, Ambernath, Badlapur, Murbad, Shahapur, Vasai, Virar, Palghar, Raigad District -Panvel, Uran, Karjat, Khalapur, Pen, Alibag, Mira Bhayandar & Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Areas.

Prizes & Rewards:

Scholarship of INR 3,500 per month during Class 11 and Class 12, totalling INR 73,500 for 21 months, along with mentorship support, academic assistance, career guidance, and exposure visits.

Last Date to Apply:30-06-2025
Application mode:Online applications only
