Seven Faculty Members of Mohan Babu University Featured in World’s Top 2% Scientists List by Stanford & Elsevier

Seven faculty members from Mohan Babu University have been recognised in the World’s Top 2% Scientist List, compiled by Stanford University in collaboration with Elsevier. The prestigious annual list honours the most influential researchers globally, based on standardised citation indicators such as total citations, h-index, co-authorship, and impact across disciplines.

The study evaluates researchers across 22 broad scientific fields and 174 sub-fields, considering both career-long contributions and single-year performance. This dual approach highlights long-term scholarly impact as well as recent high-impact work. The 2025 single-year dataset reflects the most current citation performance, ensuring recognition for both consistent and recent research excellence.

In the 2025 Single-Year Data category, six faculty members from MBU were recognised for their outstanding research contributions:

Prof. D. Karunanidhi – Deputy Dean, Funded Research and Professor, Civil Engineering Dr. G. Velmurugan – Associate Professor, Mechanical Engineering Dr. K. Venkatadri – Assistant Professor, Mathematical Sciences Prof. E. Parimalasundar – Deputy Dean, Research and Professor, Electrical and Electronics Engineering Prof. N. Manikandan – Professor, Mechanical Engineering Dr. P. Thejasree – Associate Professor, Mechanical Engineering

Additionally, Prof. Avireni Srinivasulu, Dean, Research & Innovation and Professor of Electronics and Communication Engineering, was honoured under the Career-Long Data category for 2025.

Commenting on this achievement, Vinay Maheshwari, Executive Director said, “This recognition reflects the exceptional caliber of faculty at MBU, who not only advance cutting-edge research but also enrich the learning experience for our students. It underscores our commitment to fostering a vibrant academic environment where innovation and mentorship go hand in hand.”

This marks the third consecutive year that MBU faculty have been featured in the Stanford/Elsevier Top 2% Scientists List, reinforcing the university’s sustained excellence in research and global academic contributions.

Located in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, Mohan Babu University is a premier institution committed to academic excellence, research, and innovation. Equipped with world-class facilities, including advanced laboratories, modern classrooms, specialised research center, the university provides a dynamic environment where students and faculty collaborate, innovate, and excel.