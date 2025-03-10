SRM University-AP partners with Carnegie Mellon for AI excellence

Andhra Pradesh: SRM University-Andhra Pradesh (SRM-AP) has entered a five-year partnership with Carnegie Mellon University’s School of Computer Science (CMU SCS), USA, to drive innovation and excellence in artificial intelligence (AI). This collaboration aims to enhance research and education in key AI disciplines, including machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision, infrastructure systems, and AI ethics.

The partnership will focus on fostering a robust research ecosystem, developing top-tier talent, and advancing AI-driven technologies. Faculty and researchers from SRM-AP will work closely with CMU SCS experts, gaining access to world-class AI labs and engaging in pioneering research projects.

Speaking on the collaboration, Prof. Martial Hebert, Dean of CMU’s School of Computer Science, said, “We are excited to work with SRM University-AP to advance AI research and education. This partnership will shape the future of AI, empowering the next generation of researchers and industry leaders.”

Building advanced AI Labs

A significant outcome of this partnership will be the establishment of advanced AI research labs at SRM-AP, serving as hubs for academic excellence and technological innovation. Dr. P. Sathyanarayanan, Pro-Chancellor of SRM-AP, highlighted the impact of this initiative, stating, “This collaboration will strengthen our research capabilities and foster interdisciplinary AI advancements.”

Enhancing AI education and student opportunities

In addition to research, SRM-AP faculty and scholars will have the opportunity to audit AI courses at CMU SCS, gaining exposure to cutting-edge curriculum design and real-world AI problem-solving techniques.

Furthermore, the partnership will offer exclusive summer research internships for SRM-AP students at CMU’s School of Computer Science. Prof. Manoj K. Arora, Vice Chancellor of SRM University-AP, emphasised the benefits of this initiative, noting, “These internships will provide our students with global research exposure, preparing them for leadership in the AI industry.”