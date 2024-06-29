Live
- RTO staff protest attack on JTC; call for State-wide pen-down strike
- It’s a shake-up time for universities in AP
- Cyberabad cops hold meeting with IT cos for beating traffic woes
- DCA seizes mislabeled drugs
- SSC advanced supply results released
- Change of govts in Odisha, AP raises hopes for end to disputes
- Hyderabad: Frisking ops by pesky cops in Old City incur netizens’ ire
- Heavy Rains Forecasted in Andhra Pradesh for three days
- ABVP members stage dharna against pvt school mgmts
- Nurturing future leadership programme concludes
Just In
SSC advanced supply results released
Hyderabad: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana, announced the TS SSC advanced supplementary results 2024 on Friday.According to...
Hyderabad: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana, announced the TS SSC advanced supplementary results 2024 on Friday.
According to officials, “Out of 51,272 registered candidates, 46,731 attended the exam, and 34,126 successfully passed, resulting in a pass rate of 73.03 per cent. Among the districts, Nirmal achieved a 100 per cent pass rate, while Vikarabad had the lowest pass rate at 42.14 per cent. The results can be accessed on the www.bse.telangana.gov.in website.”
“Candidates wishing to apply for recounting or re-verification, including obtaining a scanned copy of the evaluated answer script, must submit a re-verification application form. This form should be accompanied by a photocopy of the hall ticket and a copy of the computerised printed memo, both duly countersigned by the headmaster of the respective school. Applications should be uploaded by the headmaster online through the website www.bse.telangana.gov.in. Only those submitted to the DEO’s office will be accepted. Applications sent by post to the board will not be considered. The application format is available on the website www.bse.telangana.gov.in and can also be obtained from district educational officers. Candidates must pay Rs 1000 per subject through an individual challan, and payments will be accepted until July 8,” said a senior officer from the Education Department.