SSC advanced supply results released

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana, announced the TS SSC advanced supplementary results 2024 on Friday.

According to officials, “Out of 51,272 registered candidates, 46,731 attended the exam, and 34,126 successfully passed, resulting in a pass rate of 73.03 per cent. Among the districts, Nirmal achieved a 100 per cent pass rate, while Vikarabad had the lowest pass rate at 42.14 per cent. The results can be accessed on the www.bse.telangana.gov.in website.”

“Candidates wishing to apply for recounting or re-verification, including obtaining a scanned copy of the evaluated answer script, must submit a re-verification application form. This form should be accompanied by a photocopy of the hall ticket and a copy of the computerised printed memo, both duly countersigned by the headmaster of the respective school. Applications should be uploaded by the headmaster online through the website www.bse.telangana.gov.in. Only those submitted to the DEO’s office will be accepted. Applications sent by post to the board will not be considered. The application format is available on the website www.bse.telangana.gov.in and can also be obtained from district educational officers. Candidates must pay Rs 1000 per subject through an individual challan, and payments will be accepted until July 8,” said a senior officer from the Education Department.