Study abroad: Check out top courses that lead to high-paying careers

New Delhi: The UK is a popular study destination for international students, especially those from India, for its high-quality educational system, which offers courses that lead to employment in addition to knowledge enhancement and skillset. Its appeal lies in a unique combination of world-class universities, a rich blend of global cultures, and a reputation for academic excellence. The country’s post-study work visa furthers this ambition by allowing international students to gain valuable work experience in a thriving and competitive environment.

According to the International

Graduate Outcomes report published by UUKI, Indian students who study in the UK often cite the high quality of education and strong reputation of UK universities as key reasons for choosing to study there; the report also highlights that a significant portion of Indian graduates find their UK degree very helpful in securing employment, with many choosing to stay in the UK after graduation.

With over 160 universities, the UK is home to some of the world’s top universities. According to the QS World University Rankings 2025, 4 out of the top 10 universities are in the UK. The country offers more than 50,000 undergraduate courses and is a global leader in the quality of research for postgraduate students. For Indian students looking to capitalise on this, pursuing the right courses can pave the way for high-paying and rewarding careers. The UUK data reveals that 79% of UK graduates say going to university enabled them to build skills that have proved professionally valuable.

IDP Education has curated a list of top courses in the UK that Indian students can opt for to secure high-paying lucrative jobs:

1. Finance or Business Degree and/or MBA

Investment banking analysts are financial professionals who assist clients in developing and managing investments aligned with their specific objectives. Their responsibilities include understanding clients’ needs, evaluating their requirements, and providing guidance to support informed financial decisions. A degree in finance or business is typically required for this role. Notably, the finance and insurance sector has the highest proportion of its workforce in-demand occupations (69.4%), according to data from the UK Home Office. Professionals in this field can earn up to £50,752 annually.

2. Computer Science

Software engineers are professionals who design and develop various types of software, ranging from computer games to operating systems. Success in this field requires strong skills in mathematics and computational methods. According to Statista, the software market is projected to grow at an annual rate of 6.18% from 2024 to 2029, reaching a market value of $48.30 billion by 2029. In the UK, software engineers can earn up to £34,106 annually.

3. Business Administration/Information Technology

A Business Analyst is a professional who collaborates with company stakeholders and subject matter experts to identify and understand their specific needs and challenges. They are responsible for gathering, documenting, and analysing business requirements. This role requires a strong understanding of business operations and a solid knowledge of information technology. The position offers potential earnings of up to £32,142 per annum.

4. Data Science

A data scientist is a professional skilled in extracting valuable insights from data by leveraging advanced statistical and machine-learning methods and tools. With a deep understanding of complex processes, they enable businesses to make informed, data-driven decisions. The average annual salary for a data scientist in the UK is £30,791.

5. Education

Courses with a teaching focus, particularly in STEM subjects, lead to effective and stable jobs. With starting salaries beginning at £25,000 and prospects for promotion into leadership positions, secondary school teachers are in high demand. Education is a rewarding profession because these jobs not only provide financial stability but also the opportunity to influence the next generation. According to the UK Home Office, the education industry has the second largest number of workers in-demand occupations. This includes secondary education teaching professionals (431k industry workers), teaching assistants (239k industry workers) and higher education teaching professionals (238k industry workers).

6. Healthcare

The healthcare sector in the UK offers promising career opportunities, particularly in high-demand roles such as nurses, medical practitioners, and allied health professionals. According to data, approximately 13% of the total UK workforce is employed in the health and care sector. With an aging population and increasing healthcare demands, the sector presents strong job prospects for qualified professionals. According to NHS England, the number of people aged over 85 is projected to grow by 55% by 2037, and without proactive measures, the UK could face a workforce shortfall of 260,000 to 360,000 healthcare professionals by 2036/37. As healthcare evolves, skilling and education play a crucial role in shaping the future workforce. Universities in the UK offer specialised courses in medicine, nursing, and healthcare management, equipping students with cutting-edge knowledge and hands-on training.