Tech skilling programmes for undergraduates

In India, more than 1 crore students graduate annually, but employability is a persistent concern. Only 42.6% of Indian graduates are employable, as per the 2025 Mercer-Mettl Employability Report, making it a decline from 44.3% in 2023. This gap between academic education and employment needs is further compounded by the fast rate of technological change.

Today's job market doesn't wait for graduation day. With AI, cloud computing, data science, and cybersecurity skills experiencing explosive demand, students who start upskilling early have a much better shot at entering the workforce job ready. Employers more and more focus on skills-based hiring over degrees, particularly in digital-first industries. The silver lining? There are a number of reputable programs that enable undergraduate students to gain in-demand skills while they're still in college – topping up academic obligations with job-readiness.

Here are 4 such options, curated for accessibility, credibility, and real-world impact:

1. IBM SkillsBuild

IBM's international skilling platform provides a foundation for expert-level tech modules in AI, data science, and cybersecurity – completely free. Students can access expert-vetted learning pathways, earn badges, and even unlock project-based virtual internships. SkillsBuild has partnered with universities and NGOs to provide wider coverage, especially among underprivileged students.

2. gNIIT (NIIT Limited)

Built as a dual-qualification program, gNIIT helps undergraduate students gain digital skills alongside their formal degree. The course curriculum includes new areas such as AI, cloud, fintech, and cybersecurity through a stack-based model of learning. A six-month compulsory internship provides real-world experience prior to graduation. Fully online, gNIIT is particularly beneficial for Tier-2/3 town students looking for industry-relevant, job-ready education but without the option to move to the major metros. The syllabus is also designed with the industry players – the eventual employers – ensuring the most updated skills are imparted to students. Students from all backgrounds – arts, commerce and science can enrol and open up more job roles besides the traditional options. The curriculum is fully customized ensuring each student has their own learning journey to reach the same destination.

3. AICTE Virtual Internships (via FutureSkills Prime)

Supported by AICTE and NASSCOM, these virtual internships bring students in touch with industry-problem-solving opportunities in areas such as cloud computing and cybersecurity. Hands-on learning is prioritized through programs that frequently involve mentorship and certification—better connecting theory with applied tech ability.

4. TCS iON Career Edge

This microlearning series by Tata Consultancy Services helps students build employability skills - technical as well as professional. Short modules on agile, digital fundamentals, and communication are combined with virtual internships that simulate workplace scenarios. The content is designed for first-time job seekers navigating the transition from college to career.