Telangana: Academic Year 2025–26 to Start on June 12 – Key Dates & Holidays Announced
The Education Department has released the academic calendar for the 2025–26 school year. Classes will begin on June 12, 2025, and the last working day will be April 23, 2026.
The new academic year in the state will commence on Thursday, June 12. The Education Department has released the School Education Academic Calendar for 2025–26.
According to the calendar, classes will begin on June 12, 2025, and the last working day will be April 23, 2026. Summer holidays are scheduled from April 24 to June 11. Orders to this effect were issued by Education Secretary Yogitharana.
The 2025–26 academic year will include a total of 230 working days.
Meanwhile, the school trip program, which started on Friday, will continue until June 19.
Key Exam Dates
SA1 Exams: October 24 to 31, 2025
SA2 Exams: April 10 to 18, 2026
Pre-final Exams (for Class 10): To be completed by February 28, 2026
Public Exams: Scheduled for March 2026
Monthly and Special Activities
School Management Committee and Amma Adarsh School Committee (AAPC) meetings will be held in the first week of every month.
A No-Bag Day will be observed on the third Saturday of each month.
Holiday Schedule
Dussehra Holidays: September 21 to October 3, 2025
Christmas Break (Missionary Schools): December 23 to 27, 2025
Sankranti Holidays: January 11 to 15, 2026