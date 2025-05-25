Live
Telangana ECET Results Announced, records High Pass Rate
The results for the Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) were published on Sunday, May 25, at 1 PM, following the examination held on May 12. A total of 18,998 candidates participated in the exam, which facilitates direct admissions to the second year of BE, BTech, and BPharmacy courses through the lateral entry system for the academic year 2025-2026 across the state.
The Chairman of the Council of Higher Education, Professor Balakishta Reddy, announced the results on the premises of Osmania University. The overall pass rate for this year stood at an impressive 93.87%. Notably, every student who took the Metallurgical Engineering, BSc Mathematics, and Pharmacy exams achieved a passing mark.
In a continuation of a longstanding trend, female students outperformed their male counterparts across all departments. Candidates can now verify their results and download their rank cards by entering their details on the official website.