Telangana High Court cancels Group One Prelims exam
Telangana High Court cancelled the Group one exam conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission . The Division bench of the High Court on Saturday pronounced the judgement of cancellation of the prelims exam based on the petitions filed by some group one aspirants who also appeared for the exam conducted on June 11 this year.
The petitioners contended that the TSPSC authorities have failed to take all security precautions like verifying bio-metrics of the aspirants. They also informed the court that invigilators gave scope for possible malpractice by some aspirants who attended the exam.
The TSPSC already cancelled Group one prelims conducted in November last year following allegations of leakage of question papers and registration of criminal cases.