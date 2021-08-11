Telangana Police Recruitment 2021: Notification Released for Assistant Public Prosecutor on tslprb.in; Last date - August 29

Telangana Police Recruitment 2021: Notification for the post of Assistant Public Prosecutor has been released. The last date to apply for the post is August 29, 2021. Get details on tslprb.in. Candidates who are interested to apply for the posts can check here for details- tslprb.in. There are 151 vacancies for the post of Assistant Public Prosecutor. Further, the pay scale for the post will range from Rs. 54,000 to Rs. 13,3630. For applying for the post, candidates must not have attained 34 years of age as of July 1, 2021.



Telangana Police Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Date Event

Commencement of online application August 11, 2021

Last Date of the online application August 29, 2021

Telangana Police Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

1. Go to the official website- tslprb.in. and click on the Apply Online option.

2. Candidates who have not registered yet, need to register first.

3. After completing the registration process, candidates can fill their application form with the necessary details.

4. Candidates can pay the fees online via net banking or credit it debits card, after filling the application form.

5. For future reference candidates should download a copy of the form.

In order to apply for the post of Assistant Public Prosecutor, candidates must possess a Bachelors's degree in any subject along with a Bachelor's in Law awarded by any recognized university. Candidates who have passed their five-year law degree are also eligible to apply for the post. Candidates should have also practised as an advocate for at least three years.