Just In
Telangana TET Exams Begin Today
The Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) is set to commence today, with over 2,75,753 candidates expected to appear for the examination. The test will be conducted in two sessions to ensure smooth administration and accommodate the large number of applicants.
The first session is scheduled from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM, while the second session will take place from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM. Authorities have made extensive arrangements across the state to ensure a hassle-free experience for the candidates.
Candidates are advised to reach their respective examination centers well in advance and carry their admit cards along with valid identification proof. Strict measures are in place to prevent malpractices and maintain the integrity of the examination.
The Telangana TET serves as a gateway for aspiring teachers to qualify for teaching positions in government and private schools across the state, making it a significant milestone for many candidates.