TG PGECET-2025 results announced

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) have announced the results of the TG PGECET-2025 examination, where 90.72% of candidates were present.

On Thursday, TGCHE Chairman Prof. B. Balakista Reddy, JNTUH Vice-Chancellor and TG PGECET-2025 Chairman Prof. T. Kishen Kumar Reddy, along with TG PGECET-2025 Convenor Prof. Dr. A. Aruna Kumari, released the entrance results in the presence of senior university officials. A total of 25,335 candidates registered for the TG PGECET-2025 examination, which was conducted from June 16 to 19 across two test zones with 25 test centres—19 in Hyderabad and 6 in Warangal. The overall attendance rate was 90.72%. Among those who attended, 93.49% of female candidates and 91.61% of male candidates qualified.