TG TET applications available online from today

Hyderabad: The School Education Department of Telangana on Monday released the notification that online applications for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TG-TET-2024-II) will begin on November 5.

According to officials, interested and eligible candidates can start accessing online applications from the School Education Department website ( https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in ) and apply for TG-TET-2024-II between Tuesday, November 5 and November 20. The exam will be held in January 2025. The notification said that TG-TET-2024-II will be conducted in Telangana State in online mode as a computer-based test between January 1 and January 20, 2025.

In the first phase, the School Education department conducted TET examinations between May 20 and June 2 of this year. The results of the TET exams of May have already been released. The paper-I of TET is conducted for candidates seeking eligibility to teach for classes one to five, and paper-II is for teacher aspirants of classes six to eight.