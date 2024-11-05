Live
Just In
TG TET applications available online from today
Hyderabad: The School Education Department of Telangana on Monday released the notification that online applications for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TG-TET-2024-II) will begin on November 5.
According to officials, interested and eligible candidates can start accessing online applications from the School Education Department website (https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in) and apply for TG-TET-2024-II between Tuesday, November 5 and November 20. The exam will be held in January 2025. The notification said that TG-TET-2024-II will be conducted in Telangana State in online mode as a computer-based test between January 1 and January 20, 2025.
In the first phase, the School Education department conducted TET examinations between May 20 and June 2 of this year. The results of the TET exams of May have already been released. The paper-I of TET is conducted for candidates seeking eligibility to teach for classes one to five, and paper-II is for teacher aspirants of classes six to eight.
In May of this year, for the first time, the TET was also conducted for teachers who were vying to get promoted as school assistants. As a result, a large number of in-service candidates are also expected to appear for the second phase of TET examinations to be held in January 2025. “Detailed notification of TG-TET-2024-II can be downloaded from the website https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in from Tuesday,” said senior officer, School Education Department.