- Joined NDA unconditionally, will continue in it: Lokesh
- Naidu’s swearing-in ceremony on June 12
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 8 June, 2024
- Missing of key files in SIT office suspected
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on 8 June, 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 8 June, 2024
- National Lok Adalat today
- GHMC to begin aerial GIS, door-to-door surveys for property mapping
- Governor Condoles death of Ramoji Rao
- Don’t introduce adulterated liquor in TS: BRS to CM
TGBIE uploads 2024-25 Jr college list
Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) on Friday uploaded the list of affiliated junior colleges for the academic year 2024-25. The list is available on the official websites of TGBIE: https://acadtgbie.cgg.gov.in/ and https://tgbie.cgg.gov.in/, and will be updated regularly.
TGBIE secretary Shruti Ojha informed that admissions must be sought in affiliated junior colleges. Students who enroll in non-affiliated junior colleges will be ineligible to appear for the Intermediate examinations. The admission login is linked with the affiliation, and it will be provided solely to affiliated junior colleges.
