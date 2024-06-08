  • Menu
TGBIE uploads 2024-25 Jr college list
Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) on Friday uploaded the list of affiliated junior colleges for the academic year 2024-25. The list is available on the official websites of TGBIE: https://acadtgbie.cgg.gov.in/ and https://tgbie.cgg.gov.in/, and will be updated regularly.

TGBIE secretary Shruti Ojha informed that admissions must be sought in affiliated junior colleges. Students who enroll in non-affiliated junior colleges will be ineligible to appear for the Intermediate examinations. The admission login is linked with the affiliation, and it will be provided solely to affiliated junior colleges.

