TGEAPCET BIPC 2024 Admissions Open

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TGEAPCET) 2024 has released the counseling notification for BIPC stream students. The notification provides details regarding admissions to various courses such as B. Pharmacy, D. Pharmacy, Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical Engineering, and Biomedical Engineering.

Students who have qualified in the TGEAPCET BIPC 2024 can now apply for the first round of counseling, which is set to begin on October 19. The process includes payment of processing fees, slot booking, certificate verification, and submission of web options for course selection.

Minority students who did not qualify or appear for the TGEAPCET 2024 but passed their 10+2 exams with B.P.C. subjects are also eligible to participate in the counseling process.

Dates for the First Phase Admissions:

Online Registration and Payment of Processing Fee: October 19–22

Slot Booking for Certificate Verification: October 21–23

Certificate Verification: October 21–25

Web Options Entry: October 21–25

Options Finalization: October 25

Seat Allotment: By October 28

Tuition Fee Payment and Self-Reporting at Colleges: October 28–30

Final Phase Admissions Schedule:

The final phase will begin on November 4 with the release of the notification, followed by processing fee payment and slot booking on the same day. Certificate verification will take place on November 5, and web options must be submitted by November 6. Seats will be allotted on November 9, and students must report to their respective colleges by November 11.

A special spot admissions process will be conducted for private pharmacy and engineering colleges on November 12. Students applying under the minority quota, even those who did not appear for TGEAPCET 2024, can seek admissions based on their 10+2 results. However, such students are not eligible for fee reimbursement.

Help Centers and Support:

Help centers have been set up across 21 districts in Telangana to assist students with certificate verification. For a detailed list of these centers, visit the official website.