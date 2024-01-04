ThinkAI: An International conference on Emerging Trends in AI-Enabled Technologies held

Hyderabad: KLH Hyderabad campus hosted the International Conference on Recent Trends in AI-Enabled Technologies. This annual flagship event of KLH serves as a platform for exchanging knowledge and ideas in the rapidly evolving domains of artificial intelligence technologies. The objective of the conference was to motivate individuals, students, academicians, industry professionals and faculty to present their research contributions and build networks within the discipline community. The conference was held at the KLH Global Business School campus of KL Deemed to be University.

Think AI featured deliberations from national and international keynote speakers from both industry and academia. Dr. Tharun Kumar Reddy, Assistant Professor at IIT Roorkee, and Dr. Ganesh M, Senior Research Engineer at Sony Research Japan, shared their insights during the event. The participation was witness from research scientists, faculty, and industry professionals who enthusiastically exchanged ideas and discussed recent developments in the dynamic landscape of the sector.

The conference gained attention by inviting technical papers in August 2023, aiming to explore and share advancements in Technologies such as Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing, AI-enabled IoT, Soft Computing, Computer Vision, Optimization Methods, Speech Technologies, Fuzzy & Neuro Computing, Evolutionary & Swarm Intelligence, and Biomedical Technologies.

The conference received 51 paper submissions and only 10 were accepted. With 61 attendees and 55 reviewers, ThinkAI proved to be an event promoting collaboration and knowledge exchange. Rigorous peer reviews led to the acceptance of a select few papers for presentation on the Conference Day. Notably, these accepted papers will be published in the esteemed Springer CCIS (Communications in Computer and Information Sciences) book series.

Dr. G. Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice Chancellor of KL Deemed to be University, stated, “ThinkAI stands as a platform to discuss technological evolution, illuminating the path towards a future powered by innovation and collaboration. This conference pushes the boundaries of AI-enabled technologies and positions our nation at the forefront of the global AI landscape. As we gather to explore, discuss, and inspire, let us embrace the transformative potential of artificial intelligence and collectively shape a brighter tomorrow.”

Dr. A Ramakrishna, Principal of the KLH Hyderabad campus, along with the convener Dr. Sandeep, HoD of AI &DS, and other senior staff and faculty members, ensured the smooth conduct of the conference. The occasion also witnessed the presence of Dr. L Koteswara, Principal of KLH Bachupally campus, and Dr. Radha Krishna, Academic Director of KLH Global Business School. The conference acknowledges Freckled.ai as the sponsor, contributing to the success of this event and the broader field of artificial intelligence.