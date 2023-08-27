  • Menu
T.I.M.E. announces “CAT 2023/24: Talent Search Examination (TTSE) - 27th August 2023”

The T.I.M.E. Institute has announced the Scholarship Test - T.I.M.E. Talent Search Examination (TTSE) for aspiring students of CAT 2023/24

The T.I.M.E. Institute has announced the Scholarship Test - T.I.M.E. Talent Search Examination (TTSE) for aspiring students of CAT 2023/24The T.I.M.E. Institute has announced the Scholarship Test - T.I.M.E. Talent Search Examination (TTSE) for aspiring students of CAT 2023/24. The test will be conducted in two slots viz., 10 AM and 6 PM, test takers will be able to write from anywhere on 27th August 2023, Sunday.

The T.I.M.E. Talent Search Examination (TTSE) will have multiple choice questions on Quantitative, Logical, and Verbal Ability. The Duration of this T.I.M.E. Talent Search Examination (TTSE) will be of 1 hour. Students who will enrol between the 20th & 27th of August 2023 will get Flat Rs. 5000/- Discount on CAT 2023/24 Course fee (T&C Apply). Further, a discount of 'Up to 100%' is applicable for CAT 2023 & 24 online/classroom courses based on the performance of the students in the TTSE.

Registration Link: https://www.time4education.com/local/articlecms/page.php?id=4430

