Tirupati : SPMVV, VIMHANS sign MoU

SPMVV V-C Prof D Jamuna and Director of VIMHANS Dr Indla Ramasubba Reddy exchanging MoU on Thursday. Registrar Prof DM Mamatha and Prof Rajani are also seen
Highlights

Tirupati : The Department of Psychology, Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), has entered into an MoU with Indla's VIMHANS (Vijayawada Institute of Mental health and Neuroscience).

This MoU facilitates collaborative activities like workshops and training programmes related to clinical psychology. Students are also provided with internship opportunities to get hands-on skills in clinical psychology between SPMVV and VIMHANS.

Vice-Chancellor of SPMVV Prof Jamuna Duvvuru, Registrar Prof DM Mamatha, In-charge Head of the Department of Psychology Dr Rajani and Dr Indla Ramasubba Reddy, Director of VIMHANS participated in the programme.

