Today is World Health Day: Building healthy choices in students

Making healthy choices might sound like something only adults worry about—but it’s just as important for students! The habits you build today help shape the kind of person you grow up to be. That’s why learning to make good choices about food, exercise, sleep, and even your thoughts is something to start early.

Building healthy choices means understanding what’s good for your body and mind—and then doing your best to follow those habits every day. It’s not about being perfect; it’s about being aware, trying your best, and making small changes that help you feel your best.

Why do healthy choices matter?

Being healthy means you feel good both physically and emotionally. When you make healthy choices:

• You have more energy to play and learn.

• You can focus better in class.

• You’re less likely to get sick.

• You feel happier, calmer, and more confident.

Healthy choices help your body grow strong and your brain stay sharp. They also build routines that will benefit you as you get older.

Everyday healthy habits for students

You don’t need to change everything overnight. Start with small steps. Here are some easy and powerful choices you can make every day:

1.Eat smart: Choose fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy snacks like nuts or yogurt. Drink lots of water and limit sugary drinks. A healthy plate gives your body the fuel it needs.

2. Move your body: Exercise doesn’t have to be boring! Ride your bike, dance to your favorite song, or play your favorite sport. Staying active helps your heart, muscles, and even your mood.

3. Sleep well: Your body and brain need rest to recharge. Try to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day. Most students need at least 8–10 hours of sleep each night.

4. Stay clean: Washing your hands, brushing your teeth, and bathing regularly helps keep germs away and makes you feel fresh and ready to take on the day.

5. Think positive: A healthy mind is just as important as a healthy body. Talk to someone you trust when you’re upset. Be kind to yourself and others. And don’t forget to take breaks when you need them!

How students can lead by example

You don’t have to be a grown-up to make a big difference. When you make healthy choices, others notice—and they’re more likely to follow your lead. Be a role model by:

• Encouraging friends to play outside instead of staying glued to screens.

• Bringing healthy snacks to school.

• Helping keep your classroom and school clean.

• Speaking kindly and showing respect to classmates.

Start small, stay strong

Building healthy choices takes time. The important thing is to start now and keep going, even when it’s hard. Every good choice you make is a step toward a stronger, happier you—and a better, healthier world

for everyone.