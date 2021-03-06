TS EAMCET 2021 notification on March 18

The notification for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 will be released on March 18, said TS EAMCET convenor Prof. A Govardhan. The schedule has been finalized by TS EAMCET first test committee which met on Saturday.

Accordingly, the entrance test will be held from July 5 to 9. However, this time the entrance test for Agriculture and Medical stream will be held first i.e. on July 5 and 6 followed by engineering from July 7 to 9. Both entrance tests will be held in two sessions i.e., 9 am to 12 noon, and 3 pm to 6 pm.

Candidates can apply online for the test from March 20 to May 18. Candidates can make corrections in the already submitted online application between May 19 and 27.

The last date for submission of application with a late fee of Rs.250 and Rs.500 is May 28 and June 7 respectively. A late fee of Rs 2,500 and Rs 5,000 will be collected till June 17 and June 28 respectively.

"There is no change in the exam pattern and duration of the test i.e.,160 questions and 180 minutes. However, there is 55 per cent weightage of first year and 45 per cent weightage of second intermediate syllabus of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education for the entrance test," TS EAMCET convener, Prof. A Govardhan said.