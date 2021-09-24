TS EdCET 2021 results to be released today at 4 pm

TS EdCET 2021 results will be released today at 4 pm by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The results will be available on edcet.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can visit the official website to download the results. As many as 34,185 candidates appeared for the TS EdCET which was conducted on August 24 and 25, 2021 at various centres.



How to check TS EdCET result 2021?



Visit the official website -- edcet.tsche.ac.in



Click on the results link

Enter the roll number and date of birth

Download the TS EdCET result displayed on the screen

Take a printout of the result for future reference

About TS EdCET



The TS EdCET exam is conducted for admissions into BEd (two years) course by the Osmania University on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

