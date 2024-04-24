TS Inter results announced, here is the direct link

The Inter first and second year examination results are released on Wednesday at 11 am. The results were announced at the Inter Board office, with Inter Board Secretary Shruti Ojha also in attendance. The students are advised to visit official website tsbie.cgg.gov. in

According to the results announced, girls have outperformed boys in the Intermediate results and the pass percentage of 60.01 in the first year and 64.61 in the second year was recorded. Rangareddy district has emerged as the top-performing district in the first year, while Mulugu district has secured the top spot in the second year.

However, the pass percentage of this year has seen a slight fall in the first year with 61.88 percent while the pass percentage in the second year was increased to that 63.49 in the last year.

Students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for revaluation and re-verification from tomorrow until the 2nd of next month. Additionally, Inter Advanced Supplementary Examinations are scheduled to begin on May 24.

Meanwhile, memos will be available from the evening onwards for students to access their results. This news comes as a relief for many students who now have the opportunity to improve their scores through revaluation and re-verification.



